Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Notice to admit

Judicial admissions – Conclusive

Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

CA 22-00442

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for her son who fell on a sidewalk adjacent to property owned by the defendant and leased to another party. At the time of the accident, the property was being renovated and a third-party was retained to do the work. Part of the property was excavated, including one section of sidewalk in preparation for a new water line. No permits had been obtained to allow for the new water line so the excavation was backfilled with crusher run, a fine granular substance that adheres to create a stable level surface for pedestrian traffic. The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the plaintiff failed to address a notice to admit photographic evidence such that her admission is deemed conclusive of the facts admitted in the action. The photograph depicted the sidewalk with a circled area which did not show a dangerous condition.

Jacob A. Piorkowski, of The Tarantino Law firm, for the plaintiff-appellant; Robert J. Connor Jr., of McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, for the defendant-respondent and third-party plaintiff; Jenna W. Klucsik, of Sugarman Law Firm, and David R. Adams, of Hurwitz Fine, for the third-party defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Specific performance Suffic[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Terry

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Enhanced sentences [...]

August 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Torres

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Hearsay 911 call People [...]

August 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury selection For cause ch[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Foreclosure: Sanfilippo v. Bohme, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Foreclosure Corporation’s[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Bail jumping: People v. Shrubsall

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Bail jumping Defective indi[...]

August 17, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...