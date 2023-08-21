Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Notice to admit

Judicial admissions – Conclusive

Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

CA 22-00442

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for her son who fell on a sidewalk adjacent to property owned by the defendant and leased to another party. At the time of the accident, the property was being renovated and a third-party was retained to do the work. Part of the property was excavated, including one section of sidewalk in preparation for a new water line. No permits had been obtained to allow for the new water line so the excavation was backfilled with crusher run, a fine granular substance that adheres to create a stable level surface for pedestrian traffic. The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the plaintiff failed to address a notice to admit photographic evidence such that her admission is deemed conclusive of the facts admitted in the action. The photograph depicted the sidewalk with a circled area which did not show a dangerous condition.

Jacob A. Piorkowski, of The Tarantino Law firm, for the plaintiff-appellant; Robert J. Connor Jr., of McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, for the defendant-respondent and third-party plaintiff; Jenna W. Klucsik, of Sugarman Law Firm, and David R. Adams, of Hurwitz Fine, for the third-party defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video