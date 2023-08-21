Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

By: Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

By: Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Specific performance

Sufficiency of complaint – Cancelled addendums

Wang v. Barbosa

CA 22-00804

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The parties entered into a contract in which the plaintiff agreed to purchase from the defendant eight properties consisting of approximately 33 apartment units. The plaintiff commenced the action seeking specific performance, damages for breach of contract, and a declaration. The defendant appealed from the denial of its motion to dismiss the action.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the contracts had attorney approval contingency clauses and it was undisputed that the attorneys for both parties approved the contract without conditions. The parties subsequently signed an addendum to the contract, but the defendant’s attorney disapproved the addendum. The contract further provided that an addendum will be deemed cancelled in the event of attorney disapproval, but the contract shall remain in full force and effect. The Appellate Division also held that the plaintiff alleged that he failed to deposit the earnest money and obtain a mortgage commitment within the time required by the contract, but he further alleged that the defendant waived compliance with or was estopped from enforcing the time requirements. Moreover, he alleged that the defendant never elected to terminate the contract due to the plaintiff’s failure to meet the deadlines set forth in the contract.

Jack Danziger, of The Danziger Law Firm, for the defendant-appellant; Daniel J. Bobbett, of Zdarsky Sawicki & Agostinelli, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Submitted

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Notice to admit Judicial ad[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Terry

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Enhanced sentences [...]

August 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Torres

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Hearsay 911 call People [...]

August 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury selection For cause ch[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Foreclosure: Sanfilippo v. Bohme, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Foreclosure Corporation’s[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Bail jumping: People v. Shrubsall

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Bail jumping Defective indi[...]

August 17, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...