Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Specific performance

Sufficiency of complaint – Cancelled addendums

Wang v. Barbosa

CA 22-00804

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The parties entered into a contract in which the plaintiff agreed to purchase from the defendant eight properties consisting of approximately 33 apartment units. The plaintiff commenced the action seeking specific performance, damages for breach of contract, and a declaration. The defendant appealed from the denial of its motion to dismiss the action.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the contracts had attorney approval contingency clauses and it was undisputed that the attorneys for both parties approved the contract without conditions. The parties subsequently signed an addendum to the contract, but the defendant’s attorney disapproved the addendum. The contract further provided that an addendum will be deemed cancelled in the event of attorney disapproval, but the contract shall remain in full force and effect. The Appellate Division also held that the plaintiff alleged that he failed to deposit the earnest money and obtain a mortgage commitment within the time required by the contract, but he further alleged that the defendant waived compliance with or was estopped from enforcing the time requirements. Moreover, he alleged that the defendant never elected to terminate the contract due to the plaintiff’s failure to meet the deadlines set forth in the contract.

Jack Danziger, of The Danziger Law Firm, for the defendant-appellant; Daniel J. Bobbett, of Zdarsky Sawicki & Agostinelli, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Submitted