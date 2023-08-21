Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13-14, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

Home>Business Documents>

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13-14, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13-14, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 13, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

KUBASIEWICZ, ARLENE M

Appoints: KUBASIEWICZ, PAUL H

PARISI, KALEENA M

Appoints: FERRERIRA, MICHELLE M

RYAN, MARY D

Appoints: RYAN, CHRISTOPHER M

SAYGINER, LARRY B

Appoints: SAYGINER, HAKAN

SUGRUE, CHERYL ANN

Appoints: IVES, HUGH J

REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY

SURGUE, CHERYL ANN

Appoints: PENDERS, MARYANN

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 14, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

BAUM, ROSELYN LF

Appoints: JABLOW, SUSAN

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA

Appoints: NEWREZ LLC

KITCHEN, DWIGHT G JR

Appoints: ANDERSON, BARBARA LEE

LI, LI FANG

Appoints: CHEN, CHUN YAN

MINOIA, WILLIAM C

Appoints: CHAPE, PAMELA

MORAN, DANIEL T

Appoints: MORAN, MARY JANE

NEWREZ LLC

Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION

RICHARDSON, BRIAN R

Appoints: BANKER, JENNIFER D

WOODCOCK, STEVEN C

Appoints: FICARRA, JUSTIN M

<

Related Content

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 14, 17, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 14, 2023 DOING[...]

August 21, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney As Recorded July 13, 2023 POW[...]

August 15, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 12-13, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 12, 2023 DOING[...]

August 15, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 10-12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney As Recorded July 10, 2023 POW[...]

August 14, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 10-11, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 10, 2023 DOING[...]

August 14, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 10, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 10, 2023 DOING[...]

August 8, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...