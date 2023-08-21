New trial ordered in robbery, gang assault case

Judge fumbled Batson objection

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in a robbery and gang assault case because of an error that occurred during the jury selection stage of the trial.

In May 2019, defendants Michael Julio and Troy Harrell were convicted before state Supreme Court Justice Ruth Pickholz in New York City of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, and attempted first-degree gang assault.

They were sentenced as a second violent felony offender and a second felony offender, respectively, to 12 years in state prison.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, First Department, unanimously reversed the convictions and ordered a new trial.

The First Department ruled that Pickholz improperly addressed a Batson objection from the defense regarding the prosecution’s peremptory challenges to non-white prospective jurors.

A Batson objection is named for Batson v Kentucky, a 1986 decision by the Supreme Court of the United States that prohibits juror challenges based on race, ethnicity, or gender.

Batson v. Kentucky laid out a procedure for evaluating this issue. The judge must address three broad questions: Have juror challenges been made based on race? If so, has a race-neutral explanation been provided. And has the defense proven “purposeful discrimination.”

In the Julio/Harrell case, the prosecution exercised their peremptory challenges on two nonwhite prospective jurors in the first round of jury selection, one nonwhite prospective juror in the second round, and two nonwhite prospective jurors in the third round.

After the prosecution struck the two panelists from the third round, the defense counsel made an application under Batson regarding the five prospective nonwhite jurors stricken from the three rounds.

The defense claimed Pickholz failed to follow the proper Batson protocol when it asked the prosecution to offer race-neutral reasons for striking only two of the challenged prospective jurors.

“The trial court erred in denying defendants an opportunity to present their full Batson challenge when it improperly limited the inquiry to only two of the challenged prospective jurors,” the First Department wrote.

“Pickholz should have also requested an explanation for striking the remaining panelists that were part of the same application. The court failed to do so, and consequently, the case should be remanded for a new trial,” the court wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035