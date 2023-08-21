Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Second Circuit – Sixth Amendment: United States v. Hage (Mamdouh Mahmud Salim)

By: Daily Record Staff//August 21, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Sixth Amendment

Hybrid representation

United States v. Hage (Mamdouh Mahmud Salim)

21-2442(L)

Judge Nardini

Background: The defendant was indicted for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies. However, while in custody he stabbed a prison guard in the eye with a sharpened plastic comb, piercing his brain. He pled guilty to conspiracy to murder and attempted murder. He is currently serving life in prison. The government then moved to dismiss the original indictment and he moved to set aside the dismissal arguing that he had a right to be tried on the charges or to have the indictment dismissed with prejudice. He argued that the government is using the existence of the indictment to justify the special administrative measures to which he is currently subjected. The defendant appealed, submitted a brief pro se, then sought representation. His counsel then moved to stay the appeal and submit his own brief. The defendant now moves the court to consider a supplemental brief in addition to his counsel’s brief to supplement the record.

Ruling: The Second Circuit held that the defendant has no right to such hybrid representation and that the reasons for disfavoring the practice in district court apply equally in the Court of Appeals. The court stated that there is no Sixth Amendment right to hybrid representation and such representation is unwise and does nothing to assist the courts to preside over and to adjudicate a case.

Stephen J. Ritchin, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee; Andrew Freifeld for the defendant-appellant.

