Syracuse attorney suspended from law practice

Previous discipline was stayed

A Syracuse attorney accused of misconduct has been suspended from practicing law for six months.

Attorney Joseph S. Cote III, who has a law office in Syracuse, was admitted to practice in the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, in January 1988.

In 2018, the Grievance Committee of the Fifth Judicial District accused Cote of five charges of professional misconduct. On March 22, 2019, the Fourth Department ordered a one-year suspension from practicing law, but it was stayed on the condition that he not be the subject of new disciplinary proceedings.

In October 2022, the Grievance Committee filed a new petition alleging two charges of professional misconduct against Cote, including neglecting a client matter and failing to communicate with a client.

Cote denied the allegations but agreed to a joint motion for discipline by consent in which he admitted that he has “engaged in certain acts of professional misconduct,” according to a recent decision by the Fourth Department.

In one case, Cote admitted that “he failed to respond in a timely manner to discovery demands served by opposing counsel, failed to respond to numerous inquiries from opposing counsel regarding discovery, and failed to comply with discovery deadlines imposed by the trial court,” the court wrote.

Cote also failed to file a note of issue on time in another case. A note of issue is typically filed by the plaintiff’s attorney and confirms that discovery has been completed and the case is ready for trial.

Cote admitted that, in February 2019, the defendant’s attorney moved to dismiss the complaint on the grounds that Cote failed to comply with discovery deadlines or file the note of issue on time.

In March 2019, Cote admitted that the judge in the case granted a defense motion to dismiss, and he noted that Cote engaged in a “clear and persistent pattern of delay” and was “seemingly unapologetic” for the delay.

Cote admitted that his client did not learn of the unmet discovery deadlines and the defendant’s motion to dismiss until after the judge granted the motion to dismiss.

Cote admitted that, in 2011, he agreed to represent a client in a medical malpractice action and, in October 2013, the Grievance Committee sent Cote a letter of caution after the client filed a grievance complaint alleging that Cote had failed to respond to her inquiries or keep her informed about the status of the case.

Cote admitted that, in July 2013, he filed a civil complaint on behalf of the client against three defendants, including a physician and a hospital that were allegedly involved in the malpractice.

Cote admitted that, after the hospital moved for summary judgment on grounds that included Cote’s failure to file a note of issue on time, Cote advised the client to discontinue the action.

Cote admitted that, although he subsequently executed and filed a stipulation of discontinuance on behalf of the client, he did not provide the client with a copy of the stipulation.

Cote also admitted that, although he believed the client had agreed to discontinue the action, the client subsequently contended that she believed that there had been a settlement agreement and that Cote received settlement funds on her behalf.

Cote filed a statement claiming that the misconduct happened when he “was overwhelmed by a busy caseload, law office staffing problems, and family difficulties.”

“We conclude that the previously imposed one-year stayed suspension should be terminated and respondent should be suspended from the practice of law for a period of six months,” the Fourth Department wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035