Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Biden names a new White House counsel

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 22, 2023

Home>News>

Biden names a new White House counsel

Biden names a new White House counsel

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 22, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.

Siskel, who’ll begin in September, takes over during a critical time at the White House, when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are also talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president.

“Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s personal attorney remains Bob Bauer, who represents the president in his personal capacity, most notably in matters related to the classified documents found in his office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency. The office is the primary White House contact for the Justice Department, and it handles presidential

Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, who spent nearly three years in the job. Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel, Dana Remus, left the White House.

Under the Obama administration, Siskel oversaw the White House legal response to congressional oversight and the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Siskel, a Chicago native and the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel, served for two years as the top lawyer in Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emanuel and is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Illinois. He also clerked for Justice John Paul Stevens on the U.S. Supreme Court.

o

Related Content

Michigan fruit grower opposing same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a[...]

August 22, 2023

Knicks sue Raptors, accusing rival of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouti...

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scout[...]

August 22, 2023

A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday will consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on t[...]

August 22, 2023

New trial ordered in robbery, gang assault case

A New York appeals court has granted a new trial in a robbery and gang assault case because of an error during[...]

August 21, 2023

Syracuse attorney suspended from law practice

A Syracuse attorney accused of misconduct has been suspended from practicing law for six months.

August 21, 2023

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Friday revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jac[...]

August 21, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...