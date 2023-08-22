Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

By: Daily Record Staff//August 22, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

By: Daily Record Staff//August 22, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Defendant’s failure to appear

Court’s inquiry

People v. Wolfe

KA 20-01636

Appealed from Ontario County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of grand larceny. She argues that it was an abuse of the court’s discretion in holding a hearing, the trial, and sentencing in her absence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that at each and every failed appearance, the court inquired into the reason for the defendant’s absence. After five failures to appear, the court determined that it would proceed in her absence due to the fact that she was unable to provide any evidence of a legitimate reason for missing several court appearances. The Appellate Division also noted that the hearing, trial and sentencing were held on four consecutive days and the court was not required to revisit the issue on each consecutive day.

Michael J. Pulver for the defendant-appellant; V. Christopher Eaggleston, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Williams

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Pedigree questions [...]

August 22, 2023

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Specific performance Suffic[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Notice to admit Judicial ad[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Terry

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Enhanced sentences [...]

August 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Torres

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Hearsay 911 call People [...]

August 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury selection For cause ch[...]

August 17, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...