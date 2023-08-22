Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Defendant’s failure to appear

Court’s inquiry

People v. Wolfe

KA 20-01636

Appealed from Ontario County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of grand larceny. She argues that it was an abuse of the court’s discretion in holding a hearing, the trial, and sentencing in her absence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that at each and every failed appearance, the court inquired into the reason for the defendant’s absence. After five failures to appear, the court determined that it would proceed in her absence due to the fact that she was unable to provide any evidence of a legitimate reason for missing several court appearances. The Appellate Division also noted that the hearing, trial and sentencing were held on four consecutive days and the court was not required to revisit the issue on each consecutive day.

Michael J. Pulver for the defendant-appellant; V. Christopher Eaggleston, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

