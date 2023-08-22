Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Williams

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Miranda

Pedigree questions

People v. Williams

KA 18-02032

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and criminal possession of stolen property. The victim was the defendant’s former girlfriend whose body was found decomposing in her apartment. Her hands and legs had been attached to her ankles with a shirt covering her face such that it would tighten the more she struggled. A washcloth was stuffed into her mouth. Video evidence of an interview with police was entered into evidence. He alleged that he was tricked into thinking he was going to discuss a larceny, the severity of which was downplayed by police. On appeal, he argues that the police never properly read him his Miranda warnings before interrogating him.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the pre-Miranda questions asked by the investigators, which were pedigree in nature, did not render it any more likely that the defendant would agree to waive his rights and answer further questions. The post-Miranda admissions were made one hour and twenty minutes after he voluntarily waived his rights.

Brian Shiffrin, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video