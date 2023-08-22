Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Knicks sue Raptors, accusing rival of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouting secrets

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 22, 2023

Home>News>

Knicks sue Raptors, accusing rival of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouting secrets

Knicks sue Raptors, accusing rival of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouting secrets

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 22, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks’ trade secrets. The lawsuit claimed that secrets including scouting and play frequency reports, along with a prep book and a link to valuable software, had been downloaded thousands of times by Raptors employees.

“This material consists of secret, proprietary information critical to the Knicks’ efforts to maintain a competitive advantage over their rivals, including the Raptors,” the lawsuit said.

The Knicks said the theft occurred in recent weeks after the Raptors hired and recruited “a mole” within the Knicks organization. The lawsuit identified him as Ikechukwu Azotam, who since August 2021 had directed the planning, organizing and distribution of all video scouting responsibilities for the Knicks’ coaching staff.

They blamed Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, hired in June, along with player development coach Noah Lewis, the Raptors’ parent company — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. — and 10 unidentified Raptors employees, saying that they received proprietary information and sometimes directed Azotam to misuse his access to Knicks information.

In a statement Monday, the Raptors and its parent company said it “strongly denies any involvement in the matters alleged.”

According to the statement, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and the Raptors were notified by the owner of the Knicks on Thursday about the allegations, but they had not yet been served a lawsuit.

“MLSE responded promptly, making clear our intention to conduct an internal investigation and to fully cooperate,” the statement said. “MLSE and the Toronto Raptors will reserve further comment until this matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties.”

s

Related Content

Michigan fruit grower opposing same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a[...]

August 22, 2023

Biden names a new White House counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siske[...]

August 22, 2023

A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday will consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on t[...]

August 22, 2023

New trial ordered in robbery, gang assault case

A New York appeals court has granted a new trial in a robbery and gang assault case because of an error during[...]

August 21, 2023

Syracuse attorney suspended from law practice

A Syracuse attorney accused of misconduct has been suspended from practicing law for six months.

August 21, 2023

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Friday revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jac[...]

August 21, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...