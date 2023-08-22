Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Michigan fruit grower opposing same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 22, 2023

Home>News>

Michigan fruit grower opposing same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

Michigan fruit grower opposing same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 22, 2023

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a seasonal market because of his opposition to same-sex weddings at his orchard, a judge said.

East Lansing’s decision to exclude Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms in 2017 “constituted a burden on plaintiffs’ religious beliefs,” U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Monday, applying a U.S. Supreme Court precedent to the case.

“Plaintiffs were forced to choose between following their religious beliefs and a government benefit for which they were otherwise qualified,” Maloney said.

Tennes grows apples and other fruit in Eaton County, 22 miles away from East Lansing. He also had made his farm available for weddings.

But Tennes wasn’t allowing same-sex weddings, citing his religious beliefs. When he expressed his views on Facebook, he said he wasn’t invited back to the East Lansing market for the 2017 season.

Maloney issued an injunction that year, ordering the city to reinstate him while Tennes’ lawsuit moved forward.

“He serves and welcomes everyone to his stand. No one is ever turned away,” attorney John Bursch said Tuesday.

East Lansing cited its non-discrimination ordinance and vendor rules in barring Tennes from the market. But the judge found problems.

“The city has not demonstrated a compelling interest in excluding plaintiffs” from the market,” Maloney said. “The city’s non-discrimination ordinance tolerates the same discrimination in other situations.”

An email seeking comment on the judge’s decision was sent to East Lansing officials.

Bursch said he now hopes to reach an agreement with the city and close the litigation.

s

Related Content

Knicks sue Raptors, accusing rival of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouti...

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scout[...]

August 22, 2023

Biden names a new White House counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siske[...]

August 22, 2023

A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday will consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on t[...]

August 22, 2023

New trial ordered in robbery, gang assault case

A New York appeals court has granted a new trial in a robbery and gang assault case because of an error during[...]

August 21, 2023

Syracuse attorney suspended from law practice

A Syracuse attorney accused of misconduct has been suspended from practicing law for six months.

August 21, 2023

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Friday revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jac[...]

August 21, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...