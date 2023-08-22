Second Circuit – First Amendment: Clemintine Co. v. Adams

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

First Amendment

COVID-19 ID program

Clemintine Co. v. Adams

22-2599

Judges Calabresi, Lohier, and Nathan

Background: The plaintiffs operate small venue theaters. They sought declarations and injunctive relief alleging that the defendant’s City’s Key to NYC program, which required indoor venues to check COVID-19 vaccination status of patrons and staff before permitting entry — violated their rights to free speech and equal protection under the First and Fourteenth amendments. The plaintiffs appeal from an order dismissing their claims as moot following the expiration of the Key to NYC program.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that although the plaintiffs plausibly alleged Article III standing, because they were forced to hire additional staff to check IDs, which is a concrete economic harm, , they failed to state a claim as the program did not implicate the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights. Even if there was a violation, the program survives intermediate scrutiny as it is a content-neutral regulation.

Matthew Kezhaya, of Crown Law, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Elina Druker, corporation counsel, for the defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio