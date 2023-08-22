Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Clemintine Co. v. Adams

By: Daily Record Staff//August 22, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Clemintine Co. v. Adams

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Clemintine Co. v. Adams

By: Daily Record Staff//August 22, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

First Amendment

COVID-19 ID program

Clemintine Co. v. Adams

22-2599

Judges Calabresi, Lohier, and Nathan

Background: The plaintiffs operate small venue theaters. They sought declarations and injunctive relief alleging that the defendant’s City’s Key to NYC program, which required indoor venues to check COVID-19 vaccination status of patrons and staff before permitting entry — violated their rights to free speech and equal protection under the First and Fourteenth amendments. The plaintiffs appeal from an order dismissing their claims as moot following the expiration of the Key to NYC program.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that although the plaintiffs plausibly alleged Article III standing, because they were forced to hire additional staff to check IDs, which is a concrete economic harm, , they failed to state a claim as the program did not implicate the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights. Even if there was a violation, the program survives intermediate scrutiny as it is a content-neutral regulation.

Matthew Kezhaya, of Crown Law, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Elina Druker, corporation counsel, for the defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defendant’s failure to appea[...]

August 22, 2023

Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Williams

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Pedigree questions [...]

August 22, 2023

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Specific performance Suffic[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Notice to admit Judicial ad[...]

August 21, 2023

Second Circuit – Sixth Amendment: United States v. Hage (Mamdouh Mahmud Salim)

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sixth Amendment Hybrid representation United St[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Terry

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Enhanced sentences [...]

August 18, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...