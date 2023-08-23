ACLU sues over Tennessee House Republican ban on signs after 3 people were kicked out of a hearing

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 23, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans are being sued over their new rule banning the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings after three people with signs urging gun control were kicked out of a hearing Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed the lawsuit Wednesday in a Nashville state court on behalf of Allison Polidor, Maryam Abolfazli and Erica Bowton.

All three were ordered by a Republican subcommittee chair to be removed by state troopers just a day prior for holding signs during a subcommittee hearing. The GOP-dominated Statehouse is meeting for a special session in reaction to a Nashville school shooting in March.

The lawsuit seeks an emergency temporary restraining order to immediately stop the ban on signs, arguing it infringes on the public’s free speech rights in the U.S. and Tennessee constitutions.

“These rules are unreasonable,” Stella Yarbrough, ACLU of Tennessee legal director, said in a news release. “The Tennessee House’s ban on silently holding signs in House galleries directly undermines Tennesseans’ First Amendment right to express their opinions on issues that affect them and their families.”

On the first day of the special session Monday, House Republicans approved a new set of procedural rules that carried harsh penalties for lawmakers deemed too disruptive or distracting, and they banned visitors from carrying signs inside the Capitol and in legislative hearing rooms. While House GOP leaders have defended rules on disruptions by lawmakers, they’ve been largely silent on why they also went after signs.

The actions come after the Tennessee Republicans attracted national attention for expelling two young Black Democratic lawmakers this year for breaking House rules during a demonstration in support of gun control. Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson have since been reinstated and reelected to their positions, but the actions sent shock waves about the Republican supermajority’s ability to hand down strict punishments to opponents.

