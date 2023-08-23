Fourth Department – Accessorial liability: People v. Ramos

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Accessorial liability

Presence at crime scene – Conflicting testimony

People v. Ramos

KA 20-00081

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The conviction was based on a theory of accessorial liability from his alleged involvement in a shooting at a bar. He argues on appeal that the evidence is legally insufficient to support the conviction.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the mere presence of a defendant at the scene of a crime is insufficient for finding criminal liability. However, an informant testified that five months after the shooting, the defendant approached him to ask what people were saying about the shooting and to seek help obtaining an attorney through a mutual acquaintance. The defendant told the informant that he admitted to dropping the codefendant off before the shooting and then picking him up after the crime occurred. He had to pick the codefendant up six to eight blocks from the bar. The informant’s testimony is too inconsistent with video surveillance that established the codefendant’s one-block circuitous route to be picked up.

Susan Hutchison, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, Inc., for the defendant-appellant; Gregory Ramos, pro se; Michael J. Hillery, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video