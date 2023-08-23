Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Administrative Law: AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

By: Daily Record Staff//August 23, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Administrative Law: AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

Fourth Department – Administrative Law: AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

By: Daily Record Staff//August 23, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Administrative Law

Rejection of administrative law judge’s recommendation

AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

TP 22-01354

Transferred from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The petitioner sought to annul a determination that charged the petitioner for violating Executive Order No. 202.18 and imposing a $14,000 penalty. The administrative law judge recommended that the charge be dismissed because the New York State Department of Health had failed to meet its burden establishing the violation.

Ruling: The Appellate Division annulled. The court held that the Commissioner’s adoption of the reasons set forth in the department’s exception does not adequately explain the departure from the ALJ’s report and recommendation. While the violations were established, the Commissioner imposed the penalty without explanation.

Aaron C. Lichtman, of The Lichtman Law Firm, for the petitioner; Kathleen M. Treasure, of the New York State Office of the Attorney General, for the respondents.

t

Related Content

Fourth Department – Accessorial liability: People v. Ramos

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Accessorial liability Prese[...]

August 23, 2023

Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defendant’s failure to appea[...]

August 22, 2023

Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Williams

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Pedigree questions [...]

August 22, 2023

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Specific performance Suffic[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Notice to admit: Danielle W. v. Jentsch & Co.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Notice to admit Judicial ad[...]

August 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Terry

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Enhanced sentences [...]

August 18, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...