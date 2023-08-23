Fourth Department – Administrative Law: AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Administrative Law

Rejection of administrative law judge’s recommendation

AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

TP 22-01354

Transferred from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The petitioner sought to annul a determination that charged the petitioner for violating Executive Order No. 202.18 and imposing a $14,000 penalty. The administrative law judge recommended that the charge be dismissed because the New York State Department of Health had failed to meet its burden establishing the violation.

Ruling: The Appellate Division annulled. The court held that the Commissioner’s adoption of the reasons set forth in the department’s exception does not adequately explain the departure from the ALJ’s report and recommendation. While the violations were established, the Commissioner imposed the penalty without explanation.

Aaron C. Lichtman, of The Lichtman Law Firm, for the petitioner; Kathleen M. Treasure, of the New York State Office of the Attorney General, for the respondents.