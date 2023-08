Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 17-18, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded July 17, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

RIVERA, ARMOHNI D

62 OAK TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $266.00

RIVERA, DANIEL A

70 TIOGA CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $206.00

RIVERA, ISIDORO RODRIGUEZ

5 CHERRY BLOSSOM CIRCLE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

RODRIGUEZ, GILBERT

56-B HAZELHURST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

RODRIGUEZ, ZAVIER I

129 LAKE BREEZE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

SAMIS, JUSTIN S

7842 BATAVIA STAFFORD TOWNLINE, BATAVIA NY 14020

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $463.00

SAMPSON, DAVIDLEE C

573 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SAMS, KYLE E

34 LINNET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SAMUEL, SAMAURIA S

736 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $523.00

SAMUELS, MICHAEL

8255 MAIN STREET, WILLIAMSVILLE NY 14221

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $345.00

SANCHEZ-PEREZ, M I

348 NORTON STREET REAR, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

SANDERS, TYRONE C

54 WENDELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

SANFRATELLO, RANDY L

37 GIBSON STREET, BERGEN NY 14416

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $360.00

SANTIAGO, ARIEL A

18 WALNUT STREET UPPER, BATAVIA NY 14020

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SANTIAGO, CHARLIE M

41 VAN OLINDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $210.00

SANTIAGO, JOHNMICHAEL

375 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

SANTIAGO, LAZNIE Y

31 RED PLANK WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

SANTILLO, ANTHONY M

144 AUTUMN CHAPEL, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SANTOS, ELLIOT N

184 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

SANTOS, NASHALI Y

8 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

SAPP, KATHI L

47 SULLIVAN STREET 201, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SAPP, LAMEKA M

330 SELEY TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

SARFATY, DEVON M

185 GENESEE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $59.00

SAULT, WALTER J

1186 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

SCACCIA, SHANE A

2117 BUFFALO ROAD 113, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

SCE, KEVIN M

174 HOWARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

SCERBO, DAVID A

111 WILLOWICK DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

SCHAEFFER, DENNIS C

247 CURTIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $235.00

SCHANTZ, DARIN M

147 TURPIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

SCHMIT, WILLIAM C

17100 PARKLAND DRIVE, SHAKER HEIGHTS OH 44120

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

SCHOONMAKER, DAMIAN M

4550 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, KENDALL NY 14476

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SCHUECKLER, GREGORY D

13095 STATE ROUTE 34, MARTVILLE NY 13111

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

SCHUTT, CASSI A

16 WEST CREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $138.00

SCHWIND, MICHAEL K

4864 SMOKETALK LANE, WESTERVILLE OH 43081

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

SCLAFANI, DONALD

10 CLOUDY LANE, DARIEN CT 06820

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

SCOBELL, RAYMOND D

816 HOWARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

SCOTT, DASHAYNE C

1618 E MAIN STREET APT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

SCOTT, DONNIE L

4600 DEWEY AVENUE APT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $284.00

SCOTT, JAMES

207 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $250.00

SCOTT, MASLIKAH Q

18 RAINIER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

SCOTT, SHANA S

151 BROOKDALE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

SCOTT, SHARDAY L

89 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SCOTT, VALERIE C

46 HARRIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

SCOTT, WILLIE H

976 N GOODMAN STREET A 2, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

SCROGER, ROGER E

715 GALLUP ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $105.00

SEAGER, CHRISTOPHER J

67 LYELL AVENUE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

SEAL, MARIGOLD M

290 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

SEGARRA, MALVIN

97 BLEACKER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

SEPULVEDA, DANIEL L

540 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $345.00

SERIO, STACIE NMI

183 MARBLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

SERRANO, GIOVANNI

87 MITCHELL ROAD BASEMENT, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

SERRANO, JENNIFER M

116 ENTERPRISE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SESSION, GERMAYNE D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

SESSION, JOSH III

93 GARFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $95.00

SHAHID, LAMAR

52 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

SHAIBI, ABDULLAH H

864 MACINTOSH DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

SHARP, CLARENCE 3

43 SHERWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

SHAW, BERNARD J

PO BOX 77453, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

SHAW, DONOVAN S

8 BATTLE GREEN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $192.00

SHEPPARD, ANDREW J

162 SHERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SHEPPARD, MARCUS D

52 MERCURY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SHEPPARD, MARCUS D

52 MERCURY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

Judgments

Recorded July 18, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

A&R HVAC L.L.C. et al

A&R HVAC L.L.C. A&R HVAC L.L.C., A&R HVAC L.L.C. A&R HVAC L.L.C. A&R H

Favor: BRIDGE CAPITAL

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $20,041.40

ARCHIE, DEREK

1044 BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GENERAL SECURITY INC.

Attorney: LINDA L DONOVAN ESQ

Amount: $832.19

BOMBA RESTO LLC et ano

DBA SCAMPI 30 WEST 18TH STREET, NEW YORK NY 10011

Favor: BYZFUNDER NY LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $53,256.71

BROOKS, CHELSEA

752 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $2,036.36

CAIN DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC et ano

1849 LANDRY LANE, ROCK HILL SC 29732

Favor: HAMILTON ADVANCE

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $25,836.00

COON, CHRISTOPHER LEE et ano

1714 30TH STREET, WILLISTON ND 58801

Favor: GREEN GRASS HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $11,461.50

DBA DUPRE FINANCIAL GROUP et al

1010 WILTSHIRE AVENUE, SAN ANTONIO TX 78209

Favor: LEGEND ADVANCE FUNDING II LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $10,434.32

DONADIA, ANTHONY et ano

3799 US HIGHWAY 46 SUITE 310, PARSIPPANY NJ 07054

Favor: BYZFUNDER NY LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $44,318.72

DORSEY, AARON S et ano

285 LINCOLN AVENUE APT UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $6,918.48

FOUR COLUMNS INN et al

FOUR COLUMNS INN FOUR COLUMNS INN, FOUR COLUMNS INN FOUR COLUMNS INN FOUR

Favor: SIMMONS CAPITAL PARTNERS

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $58,053.50

GARCIA, IRVIN et al

5653 KATHRYN STREEET, ALEXANDRIA VA 22303

Favor: FAVO FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $23,914.00

GARZONE, DALANYA M

181 FARRAGUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $3,668.72

HARRIS, DONALD

550 CAMPBELL STREET APT 550, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: PROFESSIONAL DRIVER INSTITUTE INC.

Attorney: PRAGNA PARIKH ESQ

Amount: $1,260.35

HENDRICKSON, SHANELLIA A

281 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $1,755.61

JOHNSON, AARON D.

110 PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MIRANDA L JAKUBEC ESQ

Amount: $8,470.13

KUHN, ANDREW J

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: HEATHER A JOHNSON ESQ

Amount: $3,000.00

MALACARA, MARISELA et ano

5455 ROWLEY ROAD UNIT 3201, SAN ANTONIO TX 78041

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $40,626.14

MCKEEHAN, MICHAEL A et al

7645 W ARNDT COURT, LA PORTE IN 46350

Favor: GREEN GRASS CAPITAL

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $32,854.50

MORAZA, SHANTELL DENISE

14 GRANADA CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: JENNIFER PRINCIPE ESQ

Amount: $643.00

MOSLEY, JAKEITH S

71 KELLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: JENNIFER PRINCIPE ESQ

Amount: $1,434.27

MYHAND, YOLANDA D

276 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: CRAIG S STILER ESQ

Amount: $1,558.20

PURYEAR, SHANTISE M

201 RUGBY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $7,845.18

VERALDI, ANTHONY et ano

11744 KITTEN TRAIL, HUDSON FL 34669

Favor: RIVER CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $44,482.25

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

ALLOCO, THOMAS D

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

AYALA, YOLANDA

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

BAKER POWER & PROCESS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

BAULKMAN, SALLY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

BEANEY, TERRY

Favor: HOWARD M ROCKOFF DDS

BELL MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

CAKIR, ISMAIL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

CLARK, NICOLE R

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

CLARK, NICOLE R

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

COLUNGA, VINCENT

Favor: UNITED STATES

FREEDOM COMMUNITY ENTERPRISES INC et ano

Favor: M&T BANK

FUEGO COFFEE ROASTERS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

GREEN, DONNA M

Favor: TD BANK USA NA

HANGING TOOTH LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

KEYES, THOMAS C

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

MANUFACTURERS TOOL & DIE CO INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MELENDEZ, LUZ E

Favor: ADVANTAGE ASSETS II INC

MILLENNIUM STUCCO COMPANY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MILLENNIUM STUCCO COMPANY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MILLENNIUM STUCCO COMPANY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MORELLE, ANTHONY

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA

MYNL LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

NORTH EAST AREA DEVELOPMENT INC

Favor: M&T BANK

PRESCOTT, CORA N et ano

Favor: TARGET NATIONAL BANK

SALATINO CONSTRUCTION LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SMILE DENTAL SERVICES PLLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

TROVATO, LAURA M

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

WADDELL, VENUS

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

FIRST CHOICE PROPERTY SOLUTIONS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

FIRST CHOICE PROPERTY SOLUTIONS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

FIRST CHOICE PROPERTY SOLUTIONS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

FIRST CHOICE PROPERTY SOLUTIONS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MAAMA TEES COOKIN & CATERING LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MAAMA TEES COOKIN & CATERING LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

, et ano

Favor: , et ano

Amount:

LIMANEK, RENEE N

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

Amount:

NGUYEN, LISA

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Amount:

SMILEY, CIERA

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN CRANE

Amount:

SUYDAM, JANIS C

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS PC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

AUSTIN, TRAMIEKE C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CHESTNUT, VERNON A

2453 CORONET WAY NORTHWEST APARTMENT P8, ATLANTA GA 30318

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIDSON, KAHLIB

Favor: DUNCAN, EMIL

Amount:

GARCIA, THOMAS M

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount:

GOETZE, RYAN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, ADANTE D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, CAROLYN G

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, KIMOTHY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, MARCHELLO

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, TARRENCE J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREENE, LAWRENCE E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREGGS, LOUIS L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREGORY, JANET T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRIFFIN, DERRIUS D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRIFFIN, DORIAN S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRIFFIN, TABITHA D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRIFFITH, DEVIN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRINER, ANGEL V

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GUESS, SHONTRECE T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GUILFOYLE, BRITTANY M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GUINAN, TINA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GULLEY, TRAVELLE L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HAILE, PATRICIA T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HAZZARD, MICHAEL D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HAZZARD, MICHAEL D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HENDRICKS, JAMES L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HENDRICKS, LATASHA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HENNING, ROBERT M SR

SR SR, SR SR SR

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HENRY, WILLIE F

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HERD, SHAFIA

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HERMANACE, WILLIAM T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HERNANDEZ, EMEILA C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HEYWARD, RICHARD A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HIGGINS, MARQUISE A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HIGGINS, MARQUISE A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HILL, JEFFERY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HILL, MELISSA R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HILL, MITCHELL R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HILL, NATASHA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HILLIARD, KIAJAH M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HILLS, BRUCE

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JACKSON-HARRIS, R E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JAMES, DENISE T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JAMES, KEVIN J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JAMES, KYRSTEN T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JENKINS, JACQUELINE D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JENKINS, TIARRA Y

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JEWELL, PASALO O

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JI, YOON HWAN

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, ANDRE D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, ANTHONY E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, BRIAN A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, BRITTANY A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, BYRON O

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, CAROLYN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, DAJAR L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, DENZELL A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, LAMONT A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, LASONDRA F

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, LASONDRA F

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, LATAZIA K

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, MATTHEW C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JONES, TALYA D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JORDAN, QUIAGERIA N

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOSEPH, DARRELL D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOSEPH, VEROENIQUE R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

KELLY, DONIELLE D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

KELLY, TIFFANY J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NELSON, DUSTIN S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NELSON, JASMINE L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NELSON, JEFFERY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NELSON, KIARA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NELSON, MARVIN L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

PEACOCK, RONALD R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

POLLIZI, JOSEPH R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RANKINE, DEVON H

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RANOUS, MICHELE L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RAPP, LAURA J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RAS, MICHAEL T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RAYAM, FLOYD S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REDDY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC

REDDY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC REDDY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC, REDDY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC REDDY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC REDDY

Favor: ELITE CONTRACTORS TRUST OF NEW YORK et ano

Amount:

REED, ISAIAH J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REED, YUSUF A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REEF, CLAYTON G

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REESE, LEYONNA D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REID, JUSTIN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REID, SCOTT RUSSELL

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REIMHERR, SHAWNA L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REIS, JULIE A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RENE, FRITZ B

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REYES, JASLYN K

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REYES-VELAZQUEZ, ASHLEY M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REYNOLDS, HAROLD P

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

REYNOLDS, JEROME C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RICH, DAVID C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, KENNETH HOWARD

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, RAYMOND B

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, REGINALD D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, TAKARA N

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, TIMOTHY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, TIMOTHY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, TINA X

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, TURNER O

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, WENDELL D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH-RAPLEY, ROBERT E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SNOW, KINNETH L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

THOMAS, MAALIK S

195 GUINEVERE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

THOMAS, MELVIN G

52 KRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ACTION RESIDENTIAL INSULATION INC

1352 COVELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: ELITE CONTRACTORS TRUST OF NEW YORK et ano

Amount: $32,286,846.16

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

KEYS, THOMAS J

454 ALPHONSE STREET UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

KIDD, MICHAELA M

51 PENDENNIS, BUFFALO NY 14225

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

KILBY, KYLE D

8 W MAIN STREET, MACEDON NY 14502

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

KILPATRICK, DARIAN W

6589 DEMARET DRIVE, SACRAMENTO CA 95822

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

KIMBROUGH, NATHAN W

42 CUMMINGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

KINARD, DARRYL V

126 BIDWELL PARKWAY APT 6, BUFFALO NY 14222

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

PADILLA, VICTOR M

1034 N GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

PAGE, LOUIS

58 MAYFLOWER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $40.00

PAGE, LOUIS

58 MAYFLOWER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $25.00

PAGLIA, REMO

12284 ANDERSON ROAD, SPRING HOPE NC 27882

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00