Second Circuit – False imprisonment: Aponte v. Perez

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

False imprisonment

Compensatory damages – Punitive damages

Aponte v. Perez

20-2186

Judges Calabresi, Carney, and Robinson

Background: The plaintiff commenced a Section 1983 action alleging improper post-release supervision by state agencies and by the courts. His imprisonment was found to be in clear violation of his due process rights. On appeal, he argues that the district court erred in limiting relief to $1 in nominal damages, denying him punitive damages, granting summary judgment to the defendants on his false imprisonment claim.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part, and vacated in part. The court noted that at issue was whether the plaintiff was entitled to a jury trial to establish compensatory or punitive damages arising from his imprisonment pursuant to the administratively imposed post-release supervision which violated his due process rights. The court held that punitive damages are available if the facts justify them. The Second Circuit further held that court erred in deciding the compensatory damages were only nominal, but directed the district court to determine whether compensatory damages are still available to him in light of Vincent v. Annucci, 63 F.4th 145 (2d Cir. 2023). Finally, the court held there are issues of material fact with regard to the false imprisonment claim precluding summary judgment. The challenge to his post-resentencing confinement is foreclosed by the appellees’ qualified immunity defense.

Arun Subramanian, of Susman Godfrey, for the plaintiff-appellant; Eric Del Pozo, assistant Solicitor General, for the defendants-appellees.

Oral argument audio