Construction firm owner pleads guilty to lying in federal court

By: Kevin Oklobzija//August 24, 2023

The owner of a Rochester construction business is awaiting sentencing after admitting he lied in federal court during the trial of former Rochester Housing Authority Chair George Moses.

Francis Cardinell, 77 of Penfield, pleaded guilty to perjury by materially inconsistent statements in the case against Moses. He entered his plea in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford in Rochester.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Cardinell, owner of general contracting firm Akwasasne Construction, admitted he perjured himself during the trial of Moses.

During the investigation of Moses, Cardinell was asked about a $63,000 contract for boiler work for Rochester Housing Charities. He said he gave Moses $25,000 in kickbacks. But on the witness stand, Cardinell testified on cross-examination that he had lied to investigators about the kickback and that made payments to Moses.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the FBI, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the IRS.

Cardinell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.

Moses was convicted and sentenced to 78 months in prison for defrauding three organizations.

