Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Declaratory relief: Columbus Monument Corp. v. City of Syracuse

By: Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Declaratory relief: Columbus Monument Corp. v. City of Syracuse

Fourth Department – Declaratory relief: Columbus Monument Corp. v. City of Syracuse

By: Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Declaratory relief

City charter – Ripeness

Columbus Monument Corp. v. City of Syracuse

CA 22-00380

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The petitioner sought a declaratory judgment regarding the city’s alleged duty to maintain a monument in its present form and location. The city appeals from a judgment that denied its motion to dismiss the amended petition-complaint.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the claims that moving the monument would violate the city’s charter are premature. The court noted a letter from assistant corporation counsel which requested an opinion whether the preservation covenant in the charter was still in effect. Thus, the letter acknowledges that the city had not yet made a final determination and that further action with respect to the monument might involve Parks or might be precluded by the preservation covenant in the city’s charter. The Appellate Division further held that the petitioners are not third-party beneficiaries of the project agreement. Therefore they lack standing to enforce the terms of those agreements or to challenge the termination of the preservation covenant.

John G. Powers, of corporation counsel, for the respondent-defendant-appellant; Anthony J. Pietrafesa, for the petitioners-plaintiffs-respondents.

 Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Molineux: People v. Chavis

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Molineux Intent to sell [...]

August 24, 2023

Fourth Department – Administrative Law: AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Administrative Law Rejectio[...]

August 23, 2023

Fourth Department – Accessorial liability: People v. Ramos

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Accessorial liability Prese[...]

August 23, 2023

Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defendant’s failure to appea[...]

August 22, 2023

Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Williams

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Pedigree questions [...]

August 22, 2023

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Wang v. Barbosa

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Specific performance Suffic[...]

August 21, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...