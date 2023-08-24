Fourth Department – Declaratory relief: Columbus Monument Corp. v. City of Syracuse

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Declaratory relief

City charter – Ripeness

Columbus Monument Corp. v. City of Syracuse

CA 22-00380

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The petitioner sought a declaratory judgment regarding the city’s alleged duty to maintain a monument in its present form and location. The city appeals from a judgment that denied its motion to dismiss the amended petition-complaint.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the claims that moving the monument would violate the city’s charter are premature. The court noted a letter from assistant corporation counsel which requested an opinion whether the preservation covenant in the charter was still in effect. Thus, the letter acknowledges that the city had not yet made a final determination and that further action with respect to the monument might involve Parks or might be precluded by the preservation covenant in the city’s charter. The Appellate Division further held that the petitioners are not third-party beneficiaries of the project agreement. Therefore they lack standing to enforce the terms of those agreements or to challenge the termination of the preservation covenant.

John G. Powers, of corporation counsel, for the respondent-defendant-appellant; Anthony J. Pietrafesa, for the petitioners-plaintiffs-respondents.

Oral argument video