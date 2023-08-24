Fourth Department – Molineux: People v. Chavis

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Molineux

Intent to sell

People v. Chavis

KA 22-00361

Appealed from Cayuga County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon. The convictions arose from the recovery of heroin and a stolen assault rifle from a residence upon the execution of a search warrant.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the use of Molineux evidence was to complete the narrative of the events leading up to the crime as his prior uncharged drug transactions from the residence is evidence to demonstrate the defendant’s intent to sell.

Michelle B. Schneider for the defendant-appellant; Christopher T. Valdina, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.