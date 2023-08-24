Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Goodwill, Rochester Area Community Foundation establish help desk at Hall of Justice

Connecting people to services after court appearances 

By: Andrea Deckert//August 24, 2023

Home>News>

Goodwill, Rochester Area Community Foundation establish help desk at Hall of Justice

Hall of Justice photo used with permission

Goodwill, Rochester Area Community Foundation establish help desk at Hall of Justice

Connecting people to services after court appearances 

By: Andrea Deckert//August 24, 2023

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes and the 7th Judicial District have collaborated to establish the Community Connections Desk at the Monroe County Hall of Justice to connect individuals and families with on-site referrals to services they might need before or after court proceedings.

“Often, individuals working within the justice system are experiencing some form of crisis or trauma,” said Jennifer Lake, CEO of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. “Being just outside the courtrooms allows our CCD staff to immediately connect these folks to the appropriate community agencies or services based on what they need at that moment.” 

The on-site help desk on the first floor of the Hall of Justice will be piloted for one year with a $74,000 grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation and Goodwill retail stores. It is staffed by a full-time community navigator employed by Goodwill and, occasionally, a volunteer from other human service organizations who can ensure people are directly connected to the correct agency. 

The initiative aligns with Goodwill’s experiences and successes with providing over-the-phone help through 211/LIFE LINE and the role it played during the pandemic to connect more than 500 tenants and landlords with emergency rent resources to prevent evictions. 

 The organization also has Neighborhood Navigation Centers that operate out of its stores in Greece, Webster and most recently in Canandaigua that provide similar services as the Hall of Justice CCD. 

The CCD is managed by Roxanne Henry, community navigator at Goodwill, and staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays when the courthouse is closed. 

[email protected] / (585) 653-4021 

 

s

Related Content

Construction firm owner pleads guilty to lying in federal court

The owner of a Rochester construction business is awaiting sentencing after admitting he lied in federal court[...]

August 24, 2023

Trial to begin in Texas in lawsuit over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into the US

HOUSTON (AP) — A key portion of President Joe Biden's immigration policy that grants parole to thousands of [...]

August 24, 2023

2023 Super Lawyers & Rising Stars announced

The 2022 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars have been announced, and the following Rochester lawy[...]

August 24, 2023

Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new House GOP rule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge ruled to let people bring signs back into the Tennessee House's hearings on [...]

August 24, 2023

Monroe County leaders want stricter laws on resale of new goods to pawn shops

Monroe County leaders want to limit the number of new, similar items a person can sell to a pawnbroker, second[...]

August 23, 2023

ACLU sues over Tennessee House Republican ban on signs after 3 people were kicked out of a hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans are being sued over their new rule banning the public fr[...]

August 23, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...