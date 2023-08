Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 18, 21, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded July 18, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

PARKER, ANGELA C

4 EDGEBROOK LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

PARKER, SHEVONNE M

286 PULLMAN AVENUE UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

PARKER, TROY D

418 SELYE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $60.00

PARRIS, DARYL J

20 CHURCHLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

PASTORE, MICHAEL C

811 KRIEGER ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

PATTERSON, SHAQUILLE K

148 EARL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

PEACOCK, RONALD R

1703 BLOSSOM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $110.00

PEARSALL, LARY D

83 AAB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

PEARSON-BOVELL, N R

49 LUTHER CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $343.00

PENA, GHISLAINE

102 RICE ROAD, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $175.00

PENDERGRASS, MARCUS D

62 LEXINGTON PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

PENDERGRASS, MARCUS D

62 LEXINGTON PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

PENDLETON, AIYESHA C

36 LAKEVIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

PENN, BRANDON D

1 BROEZEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

PEREZ, KEVIN A

26 LAWENDRA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

PEREZ, LIANDRA

37 WOODWORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $420.00

PERKINS, JAREA J

588 CHILD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $550.00

PERKINS, JIMMIE A

5839 RIGA CENTER ROAD AH4, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

PERRY, DENNIS L

237 PARSELLS AVENUE 1, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

PERRY, KAREN M

1530 N 3RD, ABILENE TX 79601

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

PETERS, RAVEN C

1115 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

PETERS, SILAS 2

796 NORTH STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $343.00

PETERS, SILAS 2

796 NORTH STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

PETERSEN, PAUL

123 YARKERDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $77.00

PETRILLO, ANTOINETTE

3864 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $115.00

PETRONE, SCOTT

600 HONEOYE FALLS FIVE POINT, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $110.00

POLOSKY, JENNIFER L

187 HILLSIDE DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

POOLE, STEVEN M

8 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, AVON NY 14414

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $324.00

POPAN, VASILE

27 CERAND CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

PORTER, DAVID L

301 EASTMAN AVENUE 435, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

PORTER, TEEYANA D

100 GREEN KNOLLS, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

POST, JALENA M

92 AAB STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

POWELL, BRANDEN S

27 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

POWELL, EDDIE E

441 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

POWELL, JORDEN S

27 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $195.00

POWELL, LISA R

316 ARBORWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

POWELL, LORENE

14 REDFERN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

POWELL, PATRICE K

461 HAWKEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

POWELL, TIA J

131 PERISON AVENUE, NEWARK NY 14513

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

POWERS, GARRICK L

PO BOX 999, WILLIAMSON NY 14589

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $195.00

POWERS, KEVIN C

80 STERLING STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

PRATT, CLIFFORD C

434 S UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

PRESCOTT, MICHAEL A

45 KELLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

PRESCOTT, MICHAEL A

45 KELLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

PRESHA, KELVIN J

501 1/2 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $30.00

PRESLEY, JAZZMIN M

706 BONESTEEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $473.00

PRESSLEY, REGINALD B

31322 SECOND DIV DRIVE JBL, TACOMA WA 98433

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

PREVOST, KELLIE M

55 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

PRICE, JOSHUA K

1980 E HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

PRICE, RENELDER L

42 MORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

PRINCE, ANTOINE

150 WARWICK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

PRINGLE, CHYNNA M

69 RELIANCE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

PRITCHETT, BRANDON T

105 SANFORD STREET APARTMENT 6, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

PRITCHETT, ERIC S

101 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

PROIA, PERRY J

18 BRYN MAWR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

PRONE, ERIKA R

23 HUBBARD DRIVE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $155.00

PROSSER, ERIN M

69 RELLIM BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

PUGSLEY, ANDREW J

1367 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

PULLANO, ROBERT E

1 COLUMBUS AVENUE 103, MOUNT MORRIS NY 14510

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $360.00

PURRIER, WYNTER M

49 DEPEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $490.00

QUEEN, JESSICA L

6419 HAYDEN DRIVE, HICKORY NC 28601

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $345.00

QUICK, ADRIAN S

563 MAPLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

QUINN, JEREMY D

70 MEIGS STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

QUINN, MONA L

1162 PORTLAND AVENUE APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

SMITH, BRIAN D

1690 STONE ROAD APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER C

121 CRERAND CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $310.00

SMITH, DAVID W

301 ESSER AVENUE, BUFFALO NY 14207

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $465.00

SMITH, DESHAWN C

74 ALMEDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

SMITH, EVELYN F

118 S OLD MILL, ENGLEWOOD OH 45322

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

SMITH, J D

173 TERRACE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

SMITH, JAMAR J

190 DANFORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

SNOW, STEPHANIE A

423 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $206.00

SNOW, TODD D

166 RANDOLPH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $55.00

SNOWDEN, ERNEST

54 POST HILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $70.00

SNOWDEN, SHERRY M

2200 S FORT PCH 2022, LAS VEGAS NV 89117

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

SNYDER, DAVID M

2828 WALKER ROAD, ALEXANDER NY 14005

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $73.00

SNYDER, STEVEN J

11 NORTHVIEW PARK, ATTICA NY 14011

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $276.00

THAI, BILL

719 WEST HELLMAN AVENUE, ALHAMBRA CA 91803

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

THOMAS, BERNARD L JR

153 WEEGER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $55.00

THOMAS, BRIAN A

144 GOLDEN ROD LANE 2, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

THOMAS, CORINTHIS E

1000 EAST AVENUE APT 10D, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

THOMAS, DERRICK D

49 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $88.00

THOMAS, HERMAN L

222 AMES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $251.00

THOMAS, LAHAMMIE J

109 THOMAS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

THOMAS, LARRY J

124 ELLICOTT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

Judgments

Recorded July 21, 2023

JUDGMENT

GOODE, HAROLD E

840 LAKE SHORE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HALL, GEORGE B

3242 SOUTH WINTON APARTMENT L24, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ISAAC, JUSTICE J

49 WOODSONG LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

BARRON, NATHANIEL

157 1/2 WEAVER STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,425.00

GATES, TREVEON

21 CARTHAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

BLOCKER, GREGORY SR

14 MORGAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: MONROE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

Amount: $2,041.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

AL KANAN, ALI N.

7583 REDWOOD POINT STREET, LAS VEGAS NV 89139

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $13,411.27

BLOOMSTATE BEAUTY LLC et al

3151 EAST HAMPTON LANE, GILBERT NY 85295

Favor: COBALT FUNDING SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: YEHUDA KLEIN ESQ

Amount: $278,050.00

BROWN, DEWIGHT J JR

89 BERLIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $14,855.53

CAMPBELL-BELL, ANTON

DBA BIG WHEELS AUTO 1066 GRAVEL ROAD SUITE 13, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: STEPHEN E WEBSTER LLC

Attorney: JOSEPH M SHUR ESQ

Amount: $3,050.00

COMMUNITY IMAGING PARTNERS INC

345 WOODCLIFF DRIVE SUITE 1, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: JOSEPH B SLATER ESQ

Amount: $26,500.00

CRUZ-REYES, JUAN G.

194 BAIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $1,461.36

DAKE, SHAWN

15 DAISY LANE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $13,426.51

DIPACI, CHRISTINA et al

1961 MAIN STREET 186, WATSONVILLE CA 95076

Favor: LIBERTAS FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $540,151.41

FIRST SHORE PROPERTY GROUP LLC et al

2375 SAINT JOHNS BLUFF ROAD S #303, JACKSONVILLE FL 32246

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $24,890.00

FUENTES, YONI et al

40 RIZZOLO ROAD, KEARNY NJ 07032

Favor: IMS FUND LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $14,215.48

GAGNER, JOSHUA

212 VOLLMER PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: JACQUELINE TIERNEY ESQ

Amount: $2,989.66

GILBERT, THOMAS J et al

854 NORTHGATE ROAD, ROCHESTER MI 48306

Favor: AMSTERDAM CAPITAL SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $174,560.32

GODIN, JOANNA

900 CALM LAKE CIRCLE APT D, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $1,732.30

LAMOY, KAYLA A

213 RIDGEMONT DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: CAPITAL ONE NA

Attorney: JACQUELINE TIERNEY ESQ

Amount: $450.00

LINDENHOVIUS, ZACHARY J

10 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC.

Attorney: CRAIG S STILER ESQ

Amount: $3,440.79

MCCRAY, WILLIAM

100 CHILI AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $8,385.80

MOXLEY, CHAKA J

471 BROOKS AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $4,459.94

NESMITH, ANDRE J. et ano

1165 SERENE PARK APT B, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: FULLONE, JULIANN M.

Attorney: SHARON P STILLER ESQ

Amount: $300,000.00

NIELSEN, CHRISTOPHER J

24 KNOLLBROOK ROAD APARTMENT 35, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC

Attorney: URVA S AHMED ESQ

Amount: $18,124.40

OTERO, SONIA M

271 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: EVER GREEN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ

Amount: $5,180.83

ROC CITY FASHION INC. DBA PODIUM et al

216 GREECE RIDGE CENTER DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE RIDGE LLC

Attorney: CECILIA BONACCIO ESQ

Amount: $128,115.14

SANTIAGO, GLENDA M

124 ROSLYN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $8,838.67

SRYE, TIMOTHY

156 PRENTISS WAY, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: JACQUELINE TIERNEY ESQ

Amount: $4,526.69

THOMPSON, KHALIL

231 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $8,601.85

TORRES, JAYSHA

2 MARBERTH DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $8,688.00

TRI-STATE MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION LLC

11 SHADOW LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: JOSEPH B SLATER ESQ

Amount: $47,500.00

WILLIAMS, GREGORY J

26 LODGE DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $7,133.71

JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

CLARK, KENTIVAS J

241 CHAMPLAIN, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $73.00

CLARK, KRISTY L

565 AVENUE A2, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

CLARK, PATRICK D

744 E 1ST APARTMENT 3H, LAKELAND FL 33805

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

CLAY, DOMINIQUE A

1125 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

CLAY, RASHAD R

115 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

CLAYBORNE, CHINA L

22 WATCHHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $334.00

CLAYBORNE, KINDYA S

7 OSCAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $266.00

CLEERE, BRITTANY C

17 NICHOLS COURT, POUGHKEEPSIE NY 12603

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

CLEVELAND, WAYNE L

178 MEIGS STREET APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

CLINTON, CEMONE M

99 MASON AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $251.00

CLUNIS, CAMEAL N

41 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $310.00

COE, BARBARA L

50 BRIGHT OAKS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $138.00

COLAPRETE, ANTHONY

22 SPRINGBROOK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

COLAPRETE, ANTHONY

22 SPRINGBROOK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $251.00

COLE, JUSTIN P

217 CASE STREET, SYRACUSE NY 13209

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $155.00

COLE, NEWCOMB D

5700 ARLINGTON AVENUE, RIVERDALE NY 10471

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

COLEMAN, DONYEE M

39 HAZELWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

COLEMAN, LOUIS M

529 MIMOSA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $55.00

COLEMAN, MARK A

420 AUDINO LANE APARTMENT, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $40.00

COLEMAN, MICHAELQ A

1567 DEWEY AVENUE 4, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $275.00

COLEMAN, TASHIA L

3977 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $434.00

COLEMAN, TASHIA L

3977 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

COLEY, MALAJA I

31 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

COLLINS, ADAM

125 GARFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COLLINS, CORT M

5 COURTRIGHT LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

DIAZ, CHRISTOPHER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DOUGLAS, DENNIS JAMES SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DUNHAM, FITZGERALD M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ENGLISH, BARRY BILAL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FAIR, CORTNEY J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FAIR, CORTNEY J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FIGUEROA, FRANCHESCA M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FOGARASSY, PAUL J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FRYE, JAMES L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GAINES, DAVID S

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GAMBLE, KEITH

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GANOUNG, CHARLES S IV

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GARCIA, ALEX

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GORDON, DEVON C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GRAYSON, RASHEEN A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GRIFFIN, JOSHUA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GROSS, JERMAINE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GROSS, JERMAINE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GROSS, JERMAINE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GROSS, JERMAINE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HENDRIX, KEEFA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUNTER, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUNTER, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUNTER, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

INGRAM, JERROD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JASON, JOSHUA D SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, HAROLD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KENDRICK, WALTER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KIRSTEIN, JAMES A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LEE, MICHAEL S

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LEWIS, REUBEN D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LIPSON, DANIEL A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARCIAL, NELSON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MAROTTI, TAMMY M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARTIN, WILLIAM

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MASON, CHRISTOPHER H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MAYES, JESSIE R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCCULLOUGH, DAVID J JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCGRIFF, RONNIE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCKNIGHT, ELIJAH J JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MENDEZ, HECTOR E

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MILLER, JAY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MILLER, PATRICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MONROE, WALTER A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MOORE, TYREEN J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

NAUDEN, JESSIE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

NESMITH, WENDELL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

OTERO, EDWIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

OWENS, ROBBIE H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PEART, EDWIN T

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PETERKIN, KENYADA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PRACK, TIMOTHY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PRACK, TIMOTHY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PRACK, TIMOTHY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PRACK, TIMOTHY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PUGH, BARRY A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RENFORD, DWANDELL M SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROBINSON, KEVIN D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROSIER, MICHAEL A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RUIZ, JOSUE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, JEFFREY W

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SNIDER, TERRIENCE J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SPIKES, ANTONIO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STANLEY, CHARLES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STANLEY, CHARLES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STANLEY, CHARLES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STANLEY, CHARLES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TITUS, QUARTERMAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TOWNSEND, MORRIS O SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WALKER, JAMES JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WELCH, LANNIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILLIAMS, CASSIUS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WIMES, RODNEY L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WINSTON, CHRISTIAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WRIGHT, GABRIEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WRIGHT, KENCEDERICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WRIGHT, KENCEDERICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

HEAGLE, PATRICIA

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC.

Amount:

MCFADDEN, SOLOMON I.

Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC

Amount:

MUHAMMAD, MURAAD

Favor: CACH LLC et ano

Attorney: JPMORGAN CHASE LEGAL DEPARTMENT

Amount:

SANCHEZ, JUANITA

Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC

Amount:

TOLLINCHI, EDRICK et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

BARBARA, SMITH A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BERARDI, JOSEPH

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

BERLIN, DYLAN M

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

CAMPBEL, DEMOND M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CAMPBELL, CHASITY C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CAMPBELL, JASMANE J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CANDELARIO, CARLOS A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CANNON, ARYANNA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CAREY, ARZZON T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CIRASUOLO, MINDY R

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

ERDOGAN, EZGI

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

FORD, JEREMIAH L

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

FRANCIN, RAYMONDE

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

GRAHAM, TONYA T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRANATA, ANDREW J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRANGER, NIALL E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRANITO, JUSTIN F

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRANT, EDWARD D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRAY, MICHAEL M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRAYSON, DOLFONA S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GRAYSON, LASHAUNA S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, ANTWON M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, CHIQUITA P

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, MARCHELLO

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

IACOVANGELO, M F

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

ISAAC, BRANDON C

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

IVY, BEAU A

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

JEROME, CODY R

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, BILLY R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, CHRISTIAN L

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, JIMMY D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSTON, KIMBERLY S

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

JONES, PERCY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JONES, SEQUITA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JONES, SHANTELL

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JONES, STEVONNE J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JORDAN, ARIANA J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

KERMUE, PRINCE K

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

KERR, LAUREN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

LEVERENZ, JAMES M

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount:

MCFADDEN, AD

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MINICOZZI, MICHAEL J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MIRANDA, MARISELA L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MITCHELL, ODESSIA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MITCHELL, TALIA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MIZELLE, ROMAUDE E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MOHAMED, ABDULLAHI H

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: