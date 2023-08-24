Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 17, 21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

Home>Business Documents>

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 17, 21, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 17, 21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 17, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

CERMINARA, FRANCES A

Appoints: BAUCH, JEAN

ELLIOTT, CASSANDRA MAY

Appoints: SCHILD, ROBERT M

ELLIOTT, RYAN

Appoints: SCHILD, ROBERT M

PRESTON, GREGORY

Appoints: PRESTON, ELISA

ROTH, CHARLOTTE O

Appoints: SEGAR, SCOTT DAVID

WASMAN, GARY

Appoints: WASMAN, RICHARD S

WHITE, KAREN

Appoints: SMITH, NANCY

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 21, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

COLAK, ALOYSIUS

Appoints: COLAK, BENJAMIN

CSAGOLY, ETELKA V

Appoints: CSAGOLY, PAUL N

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY

Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION

KUYKENDALL, NANCY W

Appoints: KUYKENDALL, RONALD L

NEWKIRK, JO ANN

Appoints: MANCUSO, JUDITH A

SMITH, RAYMOND

Appoints: BIERNBAUM, ALAN S

VAN HALLE, ARLENE B

Appoints: VAN HALLE, TERRILYNN

-

Related Content

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 17-18, 21, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 17, 2023 DOING[...]

August 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 14, 17, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 14, 2023 DOING[...]

August 21, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13-14, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney As Recorded July 13, 2023 POW[...]

August 21, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney As Recorded July 13, 2023 POW[...]

August 15, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 12-13, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 12, 2023 DOING[...]

August 15, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 10-12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney As Recorded July 10, 2023 POW[...]

August 14, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...