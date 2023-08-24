Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Owner of Irondequoit security firm enters guilty plea on tax evasion charge

By: Kevin Oklobzija//August 24, 2023

The co-owner of an Irondequoit-based security firm has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return to avoid paying more than $350,000 in taxes.

Steven Rosenbaum, 57 of Webster, entered the guilty plea in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford in federal court in Rochester.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Rosenbaum and his partner, identified only as “A.L.” in the information provided by the office of U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, also are alleged to have failed to submit payroll taxes totaling $204,673 on $2,675,467 in payroll expenses that were paid in cash.

Rosenbaum owns 50 percent of Swoop1, Inc., which provides security personnel to high schools, colleges, businesses and performing arts venues in the Rochester area. His partner is former Irondequoit police chief Alan Laird, according to the Swoop1 website.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard A. Resnick said that between 2016 and 2021, Rosenbaum and “A.L.” used a check-cashing business to cash hundreds of checks from clients. The check-cashing service charged fees totaling $112,619, and then the Swoop1 owners paid hundreds of employees some or all of their wages in cash.

The remainder of the money was split between the co-owners.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Rosenbaum failed to report $1,390,315 in income, meaning he didn’t pay the required $355,225 in federal income tax.

Rosenbaum is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20.

[email protected]/(585) 653-4020

-

