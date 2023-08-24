Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Second Circuit – Rooker-Feldman doctrine: Hunter v. McMahon

By: Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Rooker-Feldman doctrine

Pending state court appeal

Hunter v. McMahon

21-1473

Judges Kearse, Park, and Menashi

Background: The plaintiff’s parental rights over her son were stripped by Child Protective Services. While her appeal on that issue was pending, she commenced this action against the officials and entities involved in the termination of her rights. Her suit was dismissed pursuant to the Rooker-Feldman doctrine which bars state-court losers complaining of injuries caused by state-court judgments rendered before the district court.

Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. The court held that the Rooker-Feldman doctrine does not apply when an appeal remains pending in state court. It only applies after the state proceedings have ended.

Dominque Hunter, pro se; Brian P. Crosby, of Gibson McAskill & Crosby, and Barbara D. Underwood and Victor Paladino, of the NYS Office of the Attorney General, for the defendants-appellees.

