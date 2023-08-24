Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new House GOP rule

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 24, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge ruled to let people bring signs back into the Tennessee House’s hearings on Wednesday, followed hours later by more disarray during a committee debate on allowing more guns into schools in a special session in reaction to a deadly Nashville school shooting in March.

When a bill that would let people with carry permits bring guns to public schools came up, a Republican tried to shut down debate. Some Democrats — including the once-expelled Rep. Justin Jones — were incredulous they didn’t first get called on to speak. After several chaotic minutes, lawmakers agreed during a split vote to keep debating.

Ultimately, the bill failed on a tie vote, prompting cheers from the audience.

“Don’t be cowards. Have this discussion,” Jones said after the motion to end debate.

The action came a day after state troopers removed three people who held small signs urging gun control at a hearing, prompting the lawsuit Wednesday over the new ban. Earlier this year, Republicans drew attention for expelling Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, two young Black Democratic lawmakers who have since been reappointed and reelected, for breaking procedural rules during a gun control protest on the House floor.

Nashville Chancellor Anne Martin’s ruling came within hours of the filing of a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on behalf of the three women who were removed because of their signs: Allison Polidor, Maryam Abolfazli and Erica Bowton.

Republicans, who have a supermajority in the House, signed off on a new slate of strict rules this week during a special session that was called by Gov. Bill Lee in reaction to the shooting that killed six people at The Covenant School, including three students. GOP leaders are not expected to take up gun control despite the governor’s push for legislation to keep guns away from people deemed to pose harm to themselves or others.

Republican lawmakers have approved severely limiting the public from accessing the Senate and House galleries where people have traditionally been allowed to watch their government in action. The Senate did not ban signs.

A hearing on the temporary injunction has been scheduled for Sept. 5. However, lawmakers are expected to adjourn by Thursday, meaning there is a limited window for people to display signs anyway.

