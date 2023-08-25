Fourth Department – Confidential informants: People v. Conway

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Confidential informants

Veracity – Sufficiency of warrant application

People v. Conway

KA 22-01491

Appealed from Chautauqua County Court

Background: The people appealed from an order that suppressed tangible evidence seized pursuant to a search warrant. A police officer submitted a search warrant application seeking authorization to search a specified room at a hotel that was occupied by the defendant. The investigator claimed that probable cause existed and that evidence of a drug crime would be found at the location based on a month-long investigation of narcotics sales at the hotel and information from a confidential informant. The investigator noted that the police worked with the CI in the past.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the veracity of the CI was established. The court noted that the investigator specified the prior information supplied by the CI had led to search warrants and arrests. He also noted that the CI had performed controlled drug transactions on behalf of law enforcement which resulted in the arrests of other individuals.

Erik D. Bentley, of the district attorney’s office, for the appellant; Heather R. Burley, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video