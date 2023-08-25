Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Evans v. Allen

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Restrictive covenants

Ambiguity

Evans v. Allen

CA 22-01020

Appealed from Supreme Court, Seneca County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking a declaration that a proposed construction of a structure on a shared shoreline is in violation of a restrictive covenant. The defendants demolished an existing structure, which included a kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, and a mooring dock, and sought to replace it with a new structure. The defendant appealed from the grant of the preliminary injunction.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the restrictive covenant does not bar the defendant from completing the proposed construction. The court noted that the covenant stating “suitable boat house with rooms above” is capable of more than one interpretation, including the one advocated by the defendant. The proposed inclusion of a kitchen, dining room, living rooms, and bedrooms is not unequivocally prohibited by the covenant.

Russell E. Maines, of Allen & Maines, for the defendant-appellant; Keith A. O’Hara, of Coughlin & Gerhart, for the plaintiffs-respondents.

Oral argument video