Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Evans v. Allen

By: Daily Record Staff//August 25, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Evans v. Allen

Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Evans v. Allen

By: Daily Record Staff//August 25, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Restrictive covenants

Ambiguity

Evans v. Allen

CA 22-01020

Appealed from Supreme Court, Seneca County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking a declaration that a proposed construction of a structure on a shared shoreline is in violation of a restrictive covenant. The defendants demolished an existing structure, which included a kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, and a mooring dock, and sought to replace it with a new structure. The defendant appealed from the grant of the preliminary injunction.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the restrictive covenant does not bar the defendant from completing the proposed construction. The court noted that the covenant stating “suitable boat house with rooms above” is capable of more than one interpretation, including the one advocated by the defendant. The proposed inclusion of a kitchen, dining room, living rooms, and bedrooms is not unequivocally prohibited by the covenant.

Russell E. Maines, of Allen & Maines, for the defendant-appellant; Keith A. O’Hara, of Coughlin & Gerhart, for the plaintiffs-respondents.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Confidential informants: People v. Conway

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Confidential informants Ver[...]

August 25, 2023

Fourth Department – Declaratory relief: Columbus Monument Corp. v. City of Syracuse

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Declaratory relief City cha[...]

August 24, 2023

Fourth Department – Molineux: People v. Chavis

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Molineux Intent to sell [...]

August 24, 2023

Fourth Department – Administrative Law: AGA Operating LLC v. Zucker

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Administrative Law Rejectio[...]

August 23, 2023

Fourth Department – Accessorial liability: People v. Ramos

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Accessorial liability Prese[...]

August 23, 2023

Fourth Department – Defendant’s failure to appear: People v. Wolfe

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defendant’s failure to appea[...]

August 22, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...