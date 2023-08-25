Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Second Circuit – RICO: D'Addario v. D'Addario

By: Daily Record Staff//August 25, 2023

Second Circuit – RICO: D’Addario v. D’Addario

Second Circuit – RICO: D’Addario v. D’Addario

By: Daily Record Staff//August 25, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

RICO

Private right of action

D’Addario v. D’Addario

21-2105

Judges Carney, Menashi, and Robinson

Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of judgment on the pleadings that barred her claims brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. According to the plaintiff, the defendant, who is the executor of their father’s estate, looted the assets of the estate with the assistance of other defendants. She sought damages for legal expenses that she incurred in seeking to remove the defendant as executor.

Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. The court held that the claims are not barred by the RICO Amendment because the fraud she alleges is not in the purchase or sale of securities.

Edward C. Taiman Jr., of Sabia Taiman, for the plaintiff-appellant; Brian Spears, of Spears Manning & Martini, and Tony Miodonka and Benjamin M. Arrow, of Finn Dixon & Herling, for the defendants-appellees.

 

Oral argument audio

