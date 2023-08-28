Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: Disalvo v. Wayland-Cohocton CSD

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child Victims Act

Statute of limitations

Disalvo v. Wayland-Cohocton CSD

CA 22-00608

Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action pursuant to the Child Victims Act alleging they were victims of child abuse over a period of several years in the mid-1970s while attending school. The defendants appealed from the denial of their motion to dismiss the action as time-barred.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the only issue is whether the limitations period contained in CPLR 208(b) applies to actions commenced during the CPLR 214-g revival period. The Appellate Division held that no language in either provision indicates that 208(b) restricts claims brought under 214-g. Those provision establish two separate avenues of relief for victims of child sexual abuse.

Claire G. Bopp, of Bond, Schoeneck & King, for the defendants-appellants; Michele M. Betti, of Betti & Associates, for the plaintiffs-respondents.

Oral argument video