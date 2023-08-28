Fourth Department – Compel discovery: DiPasquale v. Lim M.D.

New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Compel discovery

Privilege – Quality assurance review function

DiPasquale v. Lim M.D.

CA 22-00469

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: In the underlying medical malpractice action, the plaintiffs moved to compel the defendants to disclose an email sent by the defendant doctor to the chief operating officer of the defendant hospital and six other recipients. The defendants moved for a protective order on the ground that the subject email was privileged. The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of the defendants’ motions.

Ruling: The Appellate Division modified and denied the defendants’ cross motion and compelled disclosure. The court held that the hospital defendants failed to demonstrate that the email was generated in connection with quality assurance review function. The six remaining recipients were neither Highland Hospital employees nor involved in the quality assurance review process. The Appellate Division further held that a party does not obtain the protection of Section 6527(3) of the Education Law merely because the information sought could have been obtained during the course of a hospital review proceeding.

Smamantha C. Riggi, of Bottar Law, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Richard S. Tubiolo, of Hirsch & Tubiolo, and Amanda B. Burns, of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy, for the defendants-respondents.

Oral argument video