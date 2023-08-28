Fourth Department – Right to counsel: Manifest desire to consult an attorney People v. Dearmas

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Right to counsel

Manifest desire to consult an attorney

People v. Dearmas

KA 19-00445

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted burglary. He argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress video-recorded statements that he made to the police after he purportedly invoked his right to counsel.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that, in light of the totality of the circumstances — including the defendant’s demeanor, manner of expression, and the particular words he used — the defendant’s remarks did not constitute an unequivocal invocation of his right to counsel. The defendant did state that he was going to speak with a lawyer, but that did not manifest a desire to consult with an attorney before answering questions.

Shirley A. Gorman, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Nancy Gilligan, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video