Fourth Department – Right to counsel: Manifest desire to consult an attorney People v. Dearmas

By: Daily Record Staff//August 28, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Right to counsel

Manifest desire to consult an attorney

People v. Dearmas

KA 19-00445

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted burglary. He argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress video-recorded statements that he made to the police after he purportedly invoked his right to counsel.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that, in light of the totality of the circumstances — including the defendant’s demeanor, manner of expression, and the particular words he used — the defendant’s remarks did not constitute an unequivocal invocation of his right to counsel. The defendant did state that he was going to speak with a lawyer, but that did not manifest a desire to consult with an attorney before answering questions.

Shirley A. Gorman, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Nancy Gilligan, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

 Oral argument video

