Goodwill provides help at Monroe County Hall of Justice

Community Connections Desk will offer referrals to services

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes and the Seventh Judicial District have collaborated to establish the Community Connections Desk (CCD) at the Monroe County Hall of Justice to connect individuals and families with services they might need before or after court proceedings.

The on-site help desk on the first floor of the Hall of Justice is being piloted for one year with a $74,000 grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation and Goodwill retail stores. It is staffed by a full-time community navigator employed by Goodwill and, occasionally, a volunteer from other human service organizations who can ensure people are directly connected to the correct agency.

The initiative aligns with Goodwill’s efforts with providing over-the-phone help through 211/LIFE LINE and by working during the pandemic to connect more than 500 tenants and landlords with emergency rent resources to prevent evictions, according to Community Foundation officials.

Goodwill also has Neighborhood Navigation Centers that operate out of its stores in Greece, Webster, and Canandaigua that provide similar services as the Hall of Justice CCD.

The idea for the CCD started with Simeon Banister, the Community Foundation’s president and CEO, when he was sitting in a courtroom and observing the proceedings before meeting someone for lunch.

“I was watching and eavesdropping a little and hearing what some of the people were saying, and it hit me like a ton of bricks. Shouldn’t services and resources be available right here in the courthouse when people actually needed them?” Banister said in a news release.

Banister approached Craig Doran, then administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District, with the idea.

Doran and Banister went on a tour of Goodwill’s 211 call center to see what role it might play in making this idea a reality.

At the conclusion of a court proceeding, for example, judges from any court in the Hall of Justice can recommend those involved stop by the CCD to make direct connections to services that range from housing, mental health, and employment to food access, education, and utilities.

The CCD is managed by Roxanne Henry, community navigator at Goodwill, and staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays, when the courthouse is closed.