Second Circuit affirms decision on school covering controversial mural

Artist objected to covering his work

A federal appeals court has ruled that Vermont Law School did not violate the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990 (VARA) when it covered a controversial mural painted on the wall of a campus building.

Samuel Kerson painted two large murals that stirred controversy and eventually prompted school officials to install a wall of acoustic panels to conceal the murals from public view.

Kerson sued the school, alleging that obscuring his work behind a permanent barrier violated his rights under VARA, which creates a cause of action for artists to prevent the modification and, in some cases, destruction of works of art.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey W. Crawford, in the District of Vermont, granted summary judgment to the law school. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed Crawford’s decision.

“Merely ensconcing a work of art behind a barrier neither modifies nor destroys the work, as contemplated by VARA, and thus does not implicate VARA’s protections,” Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston wrote.

In 1993, Kerson painted the murals titled The Underground Railroad, Vermont, and the Fugitive Slave to commemorate Vermont’s role in the Underground Railroad, depicting scenes from the history of slavery and Vermont’s participation in the abolitionist movement.

The eight- by 24-foot murals were painted on a wall in the Jonathan B. Chase Community Center on the campus.

Since at least 2001, the school received complaints about the murals from community members “who expressed their discomfort with how the murals presented black people,” according to the decision.

Critics said the murals depicted enslaved African people in a “cartoonish, almost animalistic style,” according to the decision. They also complained that the murals depicted white colonizers as green, “which disassociates the white bodies from the actual atrocities that occurred,” according to the decision.

In the summer of 2020, school leaders were presented with a petition, signed by more than 100 students, alumni, faculty, and staff, demanding the removal and replacement of the murals.

In 2020, school officials told Kerson of the plan to erect fabric panels to permanently conceal the murals from public view.

Kerson filed the lawsuit to prevent the school from following through with the plan on the grounds that ensconcing the murals behind a wall violated his rights under the VARA.

Crawford denied Kerson’s motion for a preliminary injunction and granted summary judgment to the school, and subsequently installed the panels.

“In enacting VARA, Congress enshrined an artist’s moral rights of attribution and integrity for the duration of the artist’s lifetime. VARA establishes a scheme of protection calibrated to mediate between artists’ rights to protect their artistic reputation and the integrity of their works and art owners’ rights to control the works in their possession,” Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston wrote.

“To this end, authors of qualifying works of visual art may invoke VARA to prevent the modification and destruction of their art, albeit with some exceptions. But hiding the murals behind a barrier neither modifies nor destroys them and, therefore, does not violate VARA,” she wrote.

“Because VARA does not afford artists a categorical right to demand that their works remain on display, we affirm the judgment of the district court,” she wrote.

