Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Joey F. v. Jerid A.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 29, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Joey F. v. Jerid A.

Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Joey F. v. Jerid A.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 29, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Attorney for the child

Standing to appeal

Joey F. v. Jerid A.

CAF 22-01591

Appealed from Family Court, Niagara County

Background: On appeal is the attorney for the child’s appeal of an order granting a motion to dismiss a family offense petition.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the AFC lacks standing to bring the appeal on behalf of the subject child. The petitioner did not appeal even though it was her petition that was dismissed. The court also noted that there is no evidence that the petitioner has an interest adverse to the subject child that would warrant termination of her role as guardian in the proceeding, thereby permitting the AFC to bring an appeal on the child’s behalf. To conclude that an AFC has standing in such a situation would override a parent’s reasonable decision-making authority.

Jason J. Cafarella, attorney for the child.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Emergency vehicle: Ellis v. City of Buffalo

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Emergency vehicle Reckless [...]

August 29, 2023

Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: Disalvo v. Wayland-Cohocton CSD

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Victims Act Statute o[...]

August 28, 2023

Fourth Department – Compel discovery: DiPasquale v. Lim M.D.

New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Compel discovery Privilege – Qu[...]

August 28, 2023

Fourth Department – Right to counsel: Manifest desire to consult an attorney People v. Dearma...

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to counsel Manifest d[...]

August 28, 2023

Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Evans v. Allen

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Restrictive covenants Ambig[...]

August 25, 2023

Fourth Department – Confidential informants: People v. Conway

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Confidential informants Ver[...]

August 25, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...