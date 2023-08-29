Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Joey F. v. Jerid A.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Attorney for the child

Standing to appeal

Joey F. v. Jerid A.

CAF 22-01591

Appealed from Family Court, Niagara County

Background: On appeal is the attorney for the child’s appeal of an order granting a motion to dismiss a family offense petition.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the AFC lacks standing to bring the appeal on behalf of the subject child. The petitioner did not appeal even though it was her petition that was dismissed. The court also noted that there is no evidence that the petitioner has an interest adverse to the subject child that would warrant termination of her role as guardian in the proceeding, thereby permitting the AFC to bring an appeal on the child’s behalf. To conclude that an AFC has standing in such a situation would override a parent’s reasonable decision-making authority.

Jason J. Cafarella, attorney for the child.

Oral argument video