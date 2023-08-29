Fourth Department – Emergency vehicle: Ellis v. City of Buffalo

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Emergency vehicle

Reckless disregard

Ellis v. City of Buffalo

CA 22-00155

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The defendant police officer with the defendant Buffalo Police Department responded to a call concerning a domestic violence incident. At an intersection, the defendant collided with a vehicle operated by one of the plaintiffs. As a result of the collision, the police vehicle went off the road and struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk. A passenger in the plaintiff’s vehicle was also injured. The Supreme Court denied summary judgment but dismissed the actions against the police department, leaving the city and the police officer as municipal defendants. The court determined that the reckless disregard standard did not apply. The parties appealed.

Ruling: The Appellate Division held that although it rejected the personal injury plaintiffs’ contention that the police officer’s actions should be judged under a negligence standard, they did establish as a matter of law that he acted with reckless disregard for the safety of others. Evidence demonstrated that he was in a residential neighborhood on a four-lane highway traveling at speeds greater than 80 miles per hour. He was also aware that he was outside his geographic assignment wherein other officers were already responding to the call. He also entered into the wrong way on a one-way residential street which was separated by a raised concrete median. Video surveillance showed that rather than slow down, he continued to accelerate. His deposition testimony demonstrates that he acted with conscious indifference to the safety of others.

Edward J. Markarian, of Magavern Magavern Grim, Edward L. Smith III, of Dolce Panepinto, M. Kreag Ferullo, of Steiner & Blotnik, and Charles S. Desmond II, of Gibson, Mcaskill & Crosby, for the plaintiffs-appellants-respondents; Thomas J. Speyer, of Chelus, Herdzik, Speyer & Monte, for the defendants-respondents-appellants.

Oral argument video