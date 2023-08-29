Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 29, 2023

Home>News>

Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 29, 2023

DENVER (AP) — A judge could decide Tuesday whether the prosecution of a mentally ill man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 can resume now that the state mental hospital says he is mentally competent, at least for now.

Judge Ingrid Bakke is set to hold an afternoon hearing to discuss the status of the case against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who has schizophrenia.

Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts in the shooting at a crowded King Soopers store on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Denver. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea.

Prosecutors want Alissa to remain at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, 140 miles (225 kilometers) away, rather than be sent back to the jail Boulder, which they say cannot provide the same level of care.

 

Related Content

Town justice in Genesee County censured

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that Jennifer R. Nunnery, a Darien town justi[...]

August 29, 2023

10 people charged in kidnapping and death of man from upstate New York homeless encampment

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Ten people have been charged in the death of a man who was kidnapped from a homeless enc[...]

August 29, 2023

3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members

NEW YORK (AP) — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle numerou[...]

August 29, 2023

City threatens demolition of Chestnut Street building in Rochester

The city of Rochester is threatening demolition of a dilapidated former downtown hotel and office building.

August 28, 2023

Second Circuit affirms decision on school covering controversial mural

A federal appeals court has ruled that Vermont Law School did not violate the Visual Artists Rights Act of 199[...]

August 28, 2023

Goodwill provides help at Monroe County Hall of Justice

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes established the Community Connections Desk at the Monroe County Hall of Justice t[...]

August 28, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...