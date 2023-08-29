Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

DENVER (AP) — A judge could decide Tuesday whether the prosecution of a mentally ill man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 can resume now that the state mental hospital says he is mentally competent, at least for now.

Judge Ingrid Bakke is set to hold an afternoon hearing to discuss the status of the case against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who has schizophrenia.

Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts in the shooting at a crowded King Soopers store on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Denver. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea.

Prosecutors want Alissa to remain at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, 140 miles (225 kilometers) away, rather than be sent back to the jail Boulder, which they say cannot provide the same level of care.