Defendant sentenced 23 years to life for murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

Victim was Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

Monroe County Court Judge Meredith A. Vacca has sentenced Trevor Smith III, 24, to 23 years to life in state prison for the murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

On April 9, 2022, Hamilton was found at the corner of St. Paul Street and Clifford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died.

A police investigation showed that Smith was responsible for the killing.

After the murder, Smith fled to Texas. On June 21, 2022, Rochester Police officers and United States marshals traveled to Texas and arrested Smith.

Smith was convicted in July. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Christopher Bokelman.