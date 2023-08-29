Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Defendant sentenced 23 years to life for murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

Victim was Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 29, 2023

Home>Law>

Defendant sentenced 23 years to life for murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

Defendant sentenced 23 years to life for murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

Victim was Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 29, 2023

Monroe County Court Judge Meredith A. Vacca has sentenced Trevor Smith III, 24, to 23 years to life in state prison for the murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

On April 9, 2022, Hamilton was found at the corner of St. Paul Street and Clifford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died.

A police investigation showed that Smith was responsible for the killing.

After the murder, Smith fled to Texas. On June 21, 2022, Rochester Police officers and United States marshals traveled to Texas and arrested Smith.

Smith was convicted in July. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Christopher Bokelman.

Related Content

Town justice in Genesee County censured

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that Jennifer R. Nunnery, a Darien town justi[...]

August 29, 2023

Second Circuit affirms decision on school covering controversial mural

A federal appeals court has ruled that Vermont Law School did not violate the Visual Artists Rights Act of 199[...]

August 28, 2023

Goodwill provides help at Monroe County Hall of Justice

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes established the Community Connections Desk at the Monroe County Hall of Justice t[...]

August 28, 2023

Maui County sues power company, saying utility did not turn off electricity during deadly wildfires

HONOLULU (AP) — Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahain[...]

August 25, 2023

Owner of Irondequoit security firm enters guilty plea on tax evasion charge

The co-owner of an Irondequoit-based security firm has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return to avoid pa[...]

August 24, 2023

Goodwill, Rochester Area Community Foundation establish help desk at Hall of Justice

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes and the 7th Judicial District have collaborated to establish the Community Connec[...]

August 24, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...