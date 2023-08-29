Second Circuit – Arbitration: Rabinowitz v. Kelman

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Arbitration

Forum selection clause – Subject matter jurisdiction

Rabinowitz v. Kelman

22-1747

Judges Jacobs, Park, and Nardini

Background: The petitioner appealed from the dismissal of his petition to confirm an arbitral award. The court held that a forum selection clause of the arbitration agreement required that any confirmation action should be brought in the courts of New Jersey or New York.

Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. The court held that the petition adequately pleaded subject matter jurisdiction on diversity of citizenship. Parties cannot contractually strip a district court of its subject matter jurisdiction. Rather, the forum selection clause is a permissive arrangement that allows litigation in certain fora, rather than mandatory provisions that require litigation to occur only there.

Efrem Schwalb, of Koffsky Schwalb, for the petitioner-appellant; Dominic J. Aprile, of Wegener & Wolf, for the respondent-appellee.

Oral argument audio