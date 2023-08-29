Town justice in Genesee County censured

Cited for inappropriate Facebook posts

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that Jennifer R. Nunnery, a Darien town justice in Genesee County, should be censured.

The judicial watchdog agency found that Nunnery should be disciplined “for engaging in offensive and otherwise inappropriate behavior on Facebook and for improperly endorsing two candidates running for elective office.”

Nunnery, an attorney admitted to practice in New York state in 2015, has been a Darien town justice since 2020. Her current term expires on Dec. 31.

From December 2020 through April 2021, Nunnery, on Facebook, “used profane, demeaning and otherwise inappropriate language, and revealed having engaged in offensive and otherwise inappropriate behavior, both on matters related and unrelated to her role in the legal system,” according to the commission.

From July 2021 through October 2021, through her Facebook account, Nunnery improperly endorsed two candidates running for elective office: a candidate for elective judicial office and a candidate for election to an area school board.

The content of some of the inappropriate posts precludes them from being quoted and published here verbatim.

In July 2021, Nunnery liked a Facebook page for a candidate running for Buffalo City Court judge. As a result, a photograph of the candidate appeared on Nunnery’s Facebook “Likes” section above the wording: “Carrie Phillips for Buffalo City Court Judge.”

In July 2021, Nunnery liked a Facebook page for a candidate running for an Alexander Central School District Board of Education position. As a result, a campaign advertisement for the candidate appeared on Nunnery’s Facebook “Likes” pages above the wording: “Lindsay Bessey for Alexander School Board.”

According to the Commission, Nunnery has been “contrite and cooperative with the Commission throughout this inquiry.”

“Upon being informed of the ethical issues raised when a judge ‘likes’ candidates running for office, respondent immediately removed the content from her Facebook page,” according to the Commission.

“Respondent now appreciates that the integrity of the judiciary is undermined when a judge publicly posts puerile and explicit content such as she did to Facebook and other social media. Respondent also now appreciates that her publicly ‘liking’ the social media posts or pages of political candidates at least appeared to convey that she was endorsing such candidates, which the Rules prohibit,” the Commission wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035