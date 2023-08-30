Barclay Damon adds two associates

Barclay Damon LLP has hired two new associate attorneys.

Mike Gionta is based in the Rochester office, while Jordan Kilijanski is based in the Buffalo office.

Gionta is a member of the health and human services providers team and corporate practice area. He focuses his practice on acquisitions, dispositions, and counseling of for-profit entities in a wide range of industries, including health care, childcare, manufacturing, design professional, hospitality, and technology.

Prior to joining Barclay Damon, Gionta was an associate at firms in Rochester and was the founder of a sports agency for professional hockey players.

Kilijanski is a member of the corporate practice area. He focuses his practice on corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate and partnership formations, and general corporate and business law.

He has additional experience with open- and closed-end funds and finance. Prior to joining Barclay Damon, Kilijanski was an associate in the New York City office of an Am Law 200 firm.