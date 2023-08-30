Fourth Department – Necessary party: Freedman v. Goldstein

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Necessary party

Joinder – Consent for jurisdiction

Freedman v. Goldstein

CA 22-01678

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging that the defendants took money from the plaintiffs brother for their benefit rather than setting up a trust for her brother’s benefit. The plaintiff’s brother lives in Israel and she is managing a bank account for her nonparty brother. The complaint was dismissed for failing to join a necessary party.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved. The court noted that a settlement of the action was contingent on obtaining a release from the brother and that, under the settlement, a portion of the money would be held in trust for the brother’s benefit, with some going to the defendants. However, the Appellate Division held that the court should not have granted the motion and dismissed the complaint without first considering the factors of CPLR 1001(b), which allows the court to proceed in their absence in the event that jurisdiction can only be obtained by the consent of the necessary party.

Hal Kieburtz, of Lacy Katzen, for the plaintiff-appellant; Albert V. Messina Jr., of Novick & Associates, for the defendants-respondents.

Oral argument video