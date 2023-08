Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 25-26, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded July 25, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BETHUNE, PERRY L

5839 RIGA CTR RD B9, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $273.00

BIANCHI, MELANIE A

81 PARKWOOD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

BILLINGSLEY, TAWANDA

326 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

BILLS TOPSOIL

3 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $350.00

BILLUPS, LEON

336 CAROLINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $250.00

BLACK, DAIAJANI L

52 SKYLANE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BLACKMON, JAMES RYAN E

539 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BLACKWELL, EDWARD R

8776 PEAVEY ROAD, FILLMORE NY 14735

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

BLACKWELL, WALTER G

27 WAKE ROBOIN TERRACE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $138.00

BLAGROVE, GARY A

51 DIX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $410.00

BLAIR, RAHEEM R

192 UNION STREET A-1, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

BLEVINS, DAVID A

225 KIOWA WAY, DEL RIO TN 37727

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

BLUE-MYRICKS, CHELLISIE S

773 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

BOGAR, LAKISHA D

254 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $206.00

BOLAND, TERRENCE E

19 BOSTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

BOLAND, TERRENCE E

19 BOSTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $320.00

BORNHEIMER, MICHAEL E

4387 RIDGE ROAD, WILLIAMSON NY 14589

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

BORZON, DAWN M

211 CHURCH STREET, SANDUSKY OH 44870

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

BOST, MALEEKA

445 POST AVENUE APARTMENT 18, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

BOSTICK, MYLES B

267 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $158.00

BOST-JEFFRIES, DREONNA L

349 FLANDERS PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $97.00

BOUNDS, N A

96 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

BOUTTE, M M

56 ALLERTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BOWDEN, CHARLES J

164 ELMCREST RISE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BOWENS, DWAYNE D

18 MILTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BOWENS, DWAYNE D

18 MILTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BOYD, ERNEST E

PO BOX 134, EAST OTTO NY 14729

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $210.00

BRACKEN, MORGAN A

87 MEADOWWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

BROWN, MARIE D

5 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BROWN, NYSHAE C

4016 23RD PARKWAY APT 11, TEMPLE HILLS MD 20748

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

BROWN, PAMELA J

560 BROWN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BROWN, TERESA A

103 CASTLE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BROWN, TERRY A

484 WESTMOUNT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $301.00

BROWN, TYSHAN O

27 CHRISTOPHER 78, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BROWN, TYVAUGHN O

403 WESTFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BROWN, ZENNIE D

12 PARTRIDGEBERRY WAY, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $60.00

BROWNNOBLE, BRANDON L

58 WILBUR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BRUMFIELD, KEJA L

196 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

BRUMFIELD, MICHAEL S

141 HEMPEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $155.00

BRUNER, MELIKAH L

135 GARFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $73.00

BRUNSON, EVONNE N

7 GRACE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

BRYAN, ROBERT E

901 ENGLEWOOD PARKWAY O306, ENGLEWOOD CO 80110

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

BRYANT, JAMAR T

42 BELLWOOD PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BRYANT, SHANNON M

912 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $251.00

BUCCINI, RICHARD

76-A GREENLEAF MEADOWS, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

BUCK, STELLA E

2064 E RIDGE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $60.00

BUCKMAN, ROBIN L

666 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AV303, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

BUCKNER, THOMAS

54 MAIN STREET, SAVANNAH GA 31408

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $35.00

BURDICK, DANIEL P

235 COLWICK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BURGESS, DAWAN C

2052 E MAIN STREET 810, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

BURGESS, LATOYA N

11 MARYLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $479.00

BURGHER, MICHELLE L

714 HOLCOMB STREET, WATERTOWN NY 13601

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

BURGIO, FRANK JR

143 2ND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $60.00

BURKE, SHAWN P

293 WILDBRIAR, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $3.00

BURNEY, RANDOLPH H

81 ROSEMARY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BURNS, JEFFREY

156 DELAMAINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $117.00

BURRELL, FLOYD A

39 BLEILE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BURT, JERROD J

255 ROSLYN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $316.00

BUSH, YAKIRA A

338 CEDARWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $494.00

BUSSEY, ANTHONY D

109 BURNING BRUSH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

BUTLER, CHANIKQUAH D

427 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE APARTMENT D, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $434.00

BUTLER, ROBERT J

35 JENNIE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $73.00

BUTTON, BRADLEY J

21 WILLIAM STREET, DANSVILLE NY 14437

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

BUTTON, SALLY K

21 ELTON STREET APT 216C, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

BYRD, TOMIEK Q

102 BREBEUF DRIVE APARTMENT A, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $206.00

ISSE, SHUAB Y

50 CHESTNUT STREET SUITE 501, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

IVEY, LAJAMES D

671 RIDGEWAY AVENUE #2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

IVY, JOHNATHAN J

139 ROUGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

JACKSON, DONNELL M

50 CHARLOTTE STREET 203, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

JACKSON, GEORGE M

1273 AVENUE 277, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $251.00

JACKSON, JERMELL E

561 MIMOSA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

JACKSON, KESHAWNA M

1241 GENESEE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

JACKSON, TROY R

30 QUINCY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $175.00

JACKSON, WILLIE S

160 DR SAMUEL MCCREE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

JACKSON, ZHANE N

269 WHITNEY STREET APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

JAMES, ALTON J

345 SPENCERPORT 127, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

KEMP, BRIZJEL P

165 AVIS STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

KEMP, JOI J

18939 BRESICA LANE, KATY TX 77449

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

KENNEY, STEPHEN S

8030 SMITH POND A102, ROCHESTER NY 14809

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $60.00

KENT, TIMOTHY

4790 BENNETTS CORNERS, HOLLEY NY 14470

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

KENT, TIMOTHY

4790 BENNETTS CORNERS, HOLLEY NY 14470

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

RANDALL, TIMIA S

24 FLAMINGO DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

REAVES, KELVIN J

49 STONEHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $115.00

REAVES, LEWIS

848 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $115.00

REEVES, SHYASIA D

71 DEWEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

RELEFORD, DESIREE D

51 SALISBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

RELEFORD, PHILLIP D

20 WAIT STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

RELEFORD, PHILLIP D

20 WAIT STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

RELEFORD, PHILLIP D

20 WAIT STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

REMBERT, CARRIE A

10 WESTGATE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

RENE, ROOSEVELT

24 SPRING VALLEY COMMONS, SPRING VALLEY NY 10977

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

RENFORD, DWANDELL M

66 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

RESTREPO, EVANDER

27 CHARLES STREET, PAWTUCKET RI 02860

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

REVELL, SCOTT J

127 HICKORY MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

REYES, REINALDO J

38 SEVENTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $225.00

REYES, RUBIN

75 TIMPAT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

RICE, TAVIAN J

225 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

RIVERA, MAGDIEL O

725 GOLDEN SUNSHINE CIRCLE, ORLANDO FL 32807

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

RIVERA, MICHAEL D

107 WILDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

RIVERA, MICHAEL D

107 WILDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

ROBARE, BRYCE P

369 GREGORY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

ROBARE, RENEE S

816 NORTH GREECE ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $345.00

ROBERTS, BRENDA M

64 PAYNE BEACH ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $230.00

ROBERTS, DUJUANA D

438 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $310.00

ROBERTS, JEVON M

149 HOBART STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

ROBERTSON, CLAY E

121 FALMOUTH STREET 11, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

ROBINSON, CORTEZ W

25 BOCK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $276.00

ROSARIO-OCASIO, VICTOR O

42 ALICE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

ROSATO, AMANDA L

33 BURBEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $162.00

RUTLEDGE, KEDARI T

408 ALPHONSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

RUTLEDGE, RAESHAWN D

40 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

WALTER, ANTHONY R

2660 AVENUE 24-13, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $211.00

WALTHOUR, CYNTHIA A

PO BOX 1019, PHILMONT NY 12565

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

WALTON, BRIAN E

126 LAURA LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

WARD, TERRELL P

21 BOBRICH DRIVE APT D, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $266.00

WILLIAMS, LOUIS E

151 CHESTNUT RIDGE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

WILLIAMS, MARTINI M

186 ANNIE LANE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY P

2 WOODSHIRE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $395.00

WILSON-BRITO, DYVERE J

45 HAZEL BARK RUN, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

WINDER, LASHONDA S

235 AVIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

WOFFORD, TAMARA L

43 YORK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

WOLFF, KEVIN C

70 HIGHWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

WONG, DANIEL E

15 WINHURST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

WOOD, DEION J

411 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $123.00

WOODS, CHAMPAYNE L

58 MERRIMAC STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

WOODS, TERESA R

96 RIDDLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

WOODS, TERESA R

96 RIDDLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $510.00

WOODS, TERESA R

96 RIDDLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

WOODWARD, MARREK D

84 CULVERTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

WRIGHT, ERICA J

480 JEFFERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

WRIGHT, KELLEY M

4885 REDMAN ROAD 4, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

WRIGHT, TERESA A

7 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $310.00

WYCHE, TYRONE J

127 MAXWELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

Judgments

Recorded July 26, 2023

JUDGMENT

ORTIZ, GILBERTO D

175 KLEIN, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

AVILA, SHANALEY

220 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,375.00

BARBOSA, PETER

2024 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

CLEGG, BOBBY L

100 OAK STREET, GENEVA NY 14456

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

FRIES, EMILY L

109 MACBETH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,570.00

LUCAS, VALUN

40 RESOLUTE CIRCLE APT 202B, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

SAURINI, ERIC

114 TOTTENHAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

SHIFLEY, JAMES

78 PARKHURST DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,425.00