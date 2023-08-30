Second Circuit – Immigration: Chen v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Immigration

Credibility – Trivial inconsistencies

Chen v. Garland

19-715-ag

Judges Jacobs, Lonier, and Nathan

Background: The petitioner sought review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals that affirmed a denial of his application for asylum, withholding of removal, and relief under the Convention Against Torture. The court determined that he was not credible based on inconsistencies in his testimony during his removal hearing and his withholding of removal on Form I-589, which required him to provide information about personal and family background details, as well as the details about the harm or mistreatment that he experienced in his home country.

Ruling: The Second Circuit granted the petition, vacated the decision, and remanded. The court held that that immigration judge misidentified part of the petitioner’s testimony as inconsistent, improperly relied on trivial inconsistencies, and misconstrued as an omission a part of the testimony that comported with the Form I-589 asylum statement.

Gary J. Yerman, of the Yerman Group, for the petitioner; Jennifer A. Bowen, of the U.S. Department of Justice, for the respondent.