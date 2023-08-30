Second Circuit upholds award in malpractice case

Doctors failed to diagnose cancer

In a split decision, a federal appeals court has affirmed an award in a medical malpractice lawsuit, but denied the plaintiff’s motion to increase the award.

Miriam Gonzalez filed the lawsuit after her husband died from cancer, which doctors should have diagnosed and treated sooner.

The complaint claimed that in October 2015 and August 2016, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital negligently failed to diagnose her husband, Robert R. Salazar, with lung cancer.

Before the bench trial in the case, government attorneys conceded that the hospital’s 10-month failure to diagnose Salazar was a departure from the standard of care.

After a two-day bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge George B. Daniels, in the Southern District of New York, awarded $975,233.75 in damages to Gonzalez, including $850,000 for pain and suffering and $50,000 for loss of consortium.

Attorneys for Gonzalez argued that Daniels did not provide a thorough explanation of the underlying reasoning for the award decision, as required by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

“The district court’s explanation for the awards in its factual findings and conclusions of law, as well as in its denial of the motion to amend or alter the judgment as to these awards, satisfied the requirements of Rule 52, Judge Joseph F. Bianco wrote.

“Moreover, we discern no legal error in the district court’s explanation of its determination of the awards and hold that the awards did not deviate materially from what would be reasonable compensation under New York law,” Bianco wrote.

Salazar went to the emergency room at a VA hospital where he was examined by Dr. Robert Hessler, who ordered chest X-rays. Dr. Kwang Myung reviewed the X-ray results, which showed an abnormality in Salazar’s lung, and recommended a CT scan.

But Hessler did not make any notation in Salazar’s medical chart about the X-ray results, did not order any follow-up testing, as recommended by Myung, and did not inform Salazar’s primary-care provider of the recommendation.

On Aug. 17, 2016, Salazar was admitted to the hospital complaining of difficulty breathing, sore throat, and weight loss, and was diagnosed with stage IIIA lung cancer.

About a month later, Salazar was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that weakened his muscles, caused him to develop a heart condition, and forced him to rely on a feeding tube for the final 23 months of his life.

Salazar died on Aug. 28, 2018.

Gonzalez’s expert witness, Dr. Edward Gelmann, testified at trial that, when Salazar’s chest X-rays showed an abnormality on Oct. 7, 2015, Salazar’s cancer was at Stage I, and, if the cancer had been diagnosed at that time, Salazar “had a reasonable chance of cure.”

Gelmann testified that Salazar had a survival rate of 48% percent in October 2015. Gelmann also testified that Salazar “more likely than not (would have) avoided developing the autoimmune syndrome if he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2015 and treated sooner.

Prior to trial, the government conceded that the VA Hospital’s 10-month failure to diagnose Salazar with lung cancer beginning around October 2015 was a departure from the standard of care.

The district court held a two-day bench trial on June 17, and July 10, 2019, solely on the issues of whether the delay in diagnosis proximately caused Salazar’s injuries and death and, if so, the damages to be awarded.

In March 2020, Daniels issued a 21- page memorandum decision, including nine pages of detailed findings of fact and conclusions of law.

“With respect to causation, the district court engaged in a comprehensive analysis, concluding that it (was) very likely that Salazar’s cancer was Stage I at the time of his visit to the VA Hospital in October 2015, and Salazar would have faced a better prognosis had he been diagnosed at that time,” Bianco wrote.

Daniels concluded that Gonzalez proved “by a preponderance of the evidence that the government’s 10-month delay in diagnosing Salazar’s lung cancer was a substantial factor in causing Salazar’s injuries and death and that absent this delay, Salazar would have had a chance at a better outcome,” Bianco wrote.

Daniels awarded $850,000 for Salazar’s pain and suffering, $55,000 for loss of services, $50,000 for loss of consortium, $10,000 for medical expenses, and $10,233.75 for funeral expenses.

Gonzalez sought to increase the pain-and-suffering award to an amount between $1,562,017.20 and $3,220,686.24 and amend the loss-of-consortium award to $1 million. That motion was denied and the decision was appealed to the Second Circuit, which voted 2-1 to affirm Daniels.

Judge Richard J. Sullivan concurred in part and dissented in part.

“I agree with the majority on all points except one,” he wrote.

“In my view, the district court’s incomplete explanation of that award runs afoul of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 52(a),” he wrote.

“I would vacate it and remand for the district court to again “set damages as it sees fit” — this time with a fuller “explanation of its rationale,” he wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035