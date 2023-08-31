Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Unauthorized access to information: Greco v. Syracuse ASC

By: Daily Record Staff//August 31, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Unauthorized access to information

Injury-in-fact

Greco v. Syracuse ASC

CA 22-01218

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The plaintiff commenced a putative class action seeking to recover damages allegedly arising when an unknown third party gained unauthorized access to certain personal information belonging to the plaintiff and others stored on the defendant’s computer system. The defendant appeals from the denial of its motion to dismiss arguing the plaintiff lacked standing to bring the action because she had not alleged an injury-in-fact.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the plaintiff had not alleged an injury-in-fact. The plaintiff did not allege that any information purportedly accessed by the unknown party was actually misused. The plaintiff did not allege that her own information was misused or that the data of other was misused. The complaint only alleges that health information was accessed. The complaint does not allege that any financial information was obtained.

Melissa A. Murphy-Petros, of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker, for the defendant-appellant; Douglas G. Blankenship, of Finkelstein, Blankenship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Oral argument video

