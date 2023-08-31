Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maine woman pleads guilty in 14-month-old son’s fentanyl death

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 31, 2023

Home>News>

Maine woman pleads guilty in 14-month-old son’s fentanyl death

Maine woman pleads guilty in 14-month-old son’s fentanyl death

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 31, 2023

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her 14-month-old son’s fatal overdose, which led to the discovery of $700,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs.

Investigators went to Ashley Malloy’s home after she dialed 911 and her son Karson died in a hospital. They discovered white powder on a blanket and sheet in the bedroom where Karson had been sleeping. An autopsy determined the toddler died of complications from exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl, law enforcement officials said.

Malloy, 22, of Oakland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug charges in addition to manslaughter. She will be sentenced later.

Her attorney said she didn’t understand the risk to her son, amounting to criminal negligence. The attorney said that others were trafficking drugs and that Malloy was merely an accomplice, not an active participant.

State police detectives who searched her apartment found nearly 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms) of fentanyl, more than 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of methamphetamine, more than a pound (454 grams) of crack cocaine, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Related Content

New York City must pay legal fees in FOIL case

A state Supreme Court Justice has ordered New York City officials to pay the New York Times Co. more than $44,[...]

August 31, 2023

Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year [...]

August 31, 2023

Second Circuit upholds award in medical malpractice case after death from cancer

In a split decision, a federal appeals court has affirmed an award in a medical malpractice lawsuit, but denie[...]

August 30, 2023

Henrietta developer envisions more than just cinema on Regal property

The developer who created the now-closed Regal Henrietta cinema nearly 30 years ago has reacquired the propert[...]

August 30, 2023
Colleen Holland is pictured with Devin Palmer, left, and Scott Mooney, right, in 2017. Holland has been nominated to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

Biden nominates Rochester native to federal court bench

Rochester native Colleen Holland has been nominated by President Biden as a judge on the U.S. District Court f[...]

August 30, 2023
Mike Gionta

Barclay Damon adds two associates

Barclay Damon LLP has hired two new associate attorneys.

August 30, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...