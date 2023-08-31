Second Circuit – Judicial impartiality: United States of America v. Rechnitz

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Judicial impartiality

Reassigned to new judge

United States of America v. Rechnitz

20-1011

Judges Nardini, Perez, and Kahn

Background: The defendant was convicted of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud based on his facilitating a bribe that resulted in the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association investing in a hedge fund that ultimately declared bankruptcy amid government investigations into fraud. After his sentencing hearing but prior to his final restitution determination, the defendant moved to have his case reassigned to another judge on the basis of recently discovered personal relationship between the judge and a defendant who is a cooperating witness in ongoing prosecutions against those involved in the hedge fund fraud. The motion was denied and he was directed to pay restitution.

Ruling: The Second Circuit remanded for reassignment. The court held that the judge erred in not recusing himself. The judge not only had a close, near paternal relationship with the cooperating witness, but he also advised the witness on how to proceed in his pending criminal case. A reasonable person would have questioned the judge’s impartiality. While the appeal was pending the district court initiated an ex parte, off-the-record phone call with the United States Attorney’s Office regarding the restitution payments. Such communications are disfavored.

David Abramowicz, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee; Noam Biale, of Sher Tremonte, for the defendant-appellant.

Oral argument audio