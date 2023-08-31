Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Second Circuit – Tax Law: Soni v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

By: Daily Record Staff//August 31, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Tax Law

Intent to file jointly

Soni v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

22-829-ag

Judges Carnes, Lynch, and Lohier

Background: The petitioners appeal post-trial rulings of the United States Tax Court regarding their tax obligations. They argue that the court erred in determining that they filed a valid joint return. They argue that the IRS issued a deficiency notice before the limitations period for a tax assessment expired.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court noted that when an IRS tax return bears one spouse’s signature, the IRS bears the burden of producing additional evidence to establish the intent to file jointly. The court noted that the petitioner knew her spouse had expert knowledge as he was an experienced businessman and chose to trust his handling of their family’s finances. Further, they filed a joint petition in Tax Court and belatedly challenged the characterization of the return as joint but not disavowing its joint status until trial. With regard to the filing extensions, the court gave strong deference to the court’s credibility determinations that the petitioners actually signed the extensions.

John Mark Lane, of Lane Crowell, for the petitioners-appellants; Ivan C. Dale, for the deputy assistant attorney general, for the respondent-appellee.

Oral argument audio

