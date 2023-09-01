Fourth Department – Guardian ad litem: Hamill v. Hamill, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Guardian ad litem

Age and consent

Hamill v. Hamill, et al.

CA 23-00535

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for specific performance of an oral agreement by the defendant, the plaintiff’s mother, whereby she promised to convey to him one-eighth ownership interest in real property. The plaintiff alleged that his mother breached the agreement at the behest of his sister. The defendant mother appeals from an order that appointed a guardian ad litem for her.

Ruling: The Appellate division reversed and vacated the appointment of the guardian ad litem. The court held that the appointment was based upon her age which is not sufficient to establish that a guardian ad litem is warranted. The court noted that an affidavit from the mother wherein she did not consent and that she was capable of making her own decisions was discounted by the court.

Daniel J. Brady, of Hagerty & Brady, for the defendant-appellant; James Graber, of Rupp Pfalzgraf, for the plaintiff-respondent.