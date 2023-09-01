Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Guardian ad litem: Hamill v. Hamill, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//September 1, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Guardian ad litem: Hamill v. Hamill, et al.

Fourth Department – Guardian ad litem: Hamill v. Hamill, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//September 1, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Guardian ad litem

Age and consent

Hamill v. Hamill, et al.

CA 23-00535

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for specific performance of an oral agreement by the defendant, the plaintiff’s mother, whereby she promised to convey to him one-eighth ownership interest in real property. The plaintiff alleged that his mother breached the agreement at the behest of his sister. The defendant mother appeals from an order that appointed a guardian ad litem for her.

Ruling: The Appellate division reversed and vacated the appointment of the guardian ad litem. The court held that the appointment was based upon her age which is not sufficient to establish that a guardian ad litem is warranted. The court noted that an affidavit from the mother wherein she did not consent and that she was capable of making her own decisions was discounted by the court.

Daniel J. Brady, of Hagerty & Brady, for the defendant-appellant; James Graber, of Rupp Pfalzgraf, for the plaintiff-respondent.

t

Related Content

Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Hanes

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Verdict against the [...]

September 1, 2023

Fourth Department – Unauthorized access to information: Greco v. Syracuse ASC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unauthorized access to informa[...]

August 31, 2023

Fourth Department – Necessary party: Freedman v. Goldstein

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Necessary party Joinder –[...]

August 30, 2023

Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Joey F. v. Jerid A.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney for the child Stan[...]

August 29, 2023

Fourth Department – Emergency vehicle: Ellis v. City of Buffalo

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Emergency vehicle Reckless [...]

August 29, 2023

Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: Disalvo v. Wayland-Cohocton CSD

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Victims Act Statute o[...]

August 28, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...